Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

5 Bears Predicitons for 2021 NFL Season Before Training Camp

By Alex Shapiro
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article5 bold Bears predictions for 2021 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We’re in the dead zone of the NFL offseason. There’s no way around it. Bears OTAs and mandatory minicamp are in the rearview mirror and training camp is still more than a month away. So what are we left to do? Speculate and predict of course. Let’s give it a whirl so we can all look back at these wild predictions after the season and laugh at how offbase they were.

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
55K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Nbc Sports Chicago#Nfl Season#American Football#Nbc Sports Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ angry 9-word response to Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension from Tokyo Olympics

Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been suspended for a month after a positive marijuana test. In turn, reactions from across the globe poured in and many are upset with the penalty handed to Richardson, who won’t be able to compete in her event with the month-long suspension. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the latest to show his frustration with the situation.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears Rumors On Tarik Cohen, Justin Fields & Roquan Smith + Allen Robinson Extension? | Q&A

Chicago Bears rumors have not stopped hyping up Justin Fields entering the 2021 NFL season - when will he get his first shot? This Bears mailbag is brought to you by Magic Spoon! For cereal that’s good and good for you, SAVE $5 on your order at https://magicspoon.thld.co/Bears Who will be better in 2021: Justin Fields, Kellen Mond or Trey Lance? Allen Robinson contract extension talks have been a hot topic last season and will carry over into next year. Today’s Bears mailbag also focuses on Tarik Cohen comeback rumors and Roquan Smith. PLUS, who’s more on the hot seat: Matt Nagy or Ryan Pace?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ex-Patriot Blames 1 Person For N’Keal Harry Situation

The news that New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry wants out after just two years has led to plenty of people analyzing his viability as an NFL player. But to one former Patriot, his failure in New England falls elsewhere. In an interview with Boston Sports Tonight, former Patriots...
NFLBleacher Report

The Biggest Spot Up for Grabs in Every NFL Training Camp

Jameis Winston (left) and Taysom Hill (right)Gerald Herbert/Associated Press. NFL teams will start training camp at the end of July, but don't expect to see s'mores and roasted marshmallows over an open fire. Every summer, players jockey for position on the depth chart. Some veterans will walk a thin line...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jalen Ramsey Names The Hardest NFL WR To Cover

Even a cornerback as talented and confident as Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey will have certain guys who cause him trouble when they match up. In a recent appearance on the “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” podcast, Ramsey named the hardest wide receivers to guard in the NFL. His No. 1 choice was a guy who is also in the NFC West.
NFLhbu.edu

Caleb Johnson Signs with Chicago Bears

Johnson is the first player in HBU history to sign a contract with an NFL team. The San Diego native was named the Southland Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year for the fall season. Johnson recorded 49 tackles, leading the league and ranking fourth in the nation with 12.2 tackles per game. Johnson posted double-digit tackles in every game with 12 against North Texas, 13 against Texas Tech, 11 against Louisiana Tech and 13 against Eastern Kentucky. He was also the most outstanding leader, both on the field and off, as he was named one of the four captains and earned the Garrett Dolan Leadership Award for a second time.
NFLNFL

NFC North training camp preview: Will Justin Fields show out? Will Aaron Rodgers show up?

2020 record: 8-8 Location: Halas Hall, Lake Forest, Illinois. Most important position battle: Cornerback. Kyle Fuller would surely be anchoring the back end of new coordinator Sean Desai's defense if not for the financial realities of the offseason. Jaylon Johnson (who logged 15 passes defensed in 2020, more than any other rookie Bears cornerback since 1999) is healthy and excited to take on CB1 duties -- but who will step up on the other side? While reclamation projects Desmond Trufant (about to turn 31) and Artie Burns (coming off a torn ACL) could theoretically find the reset button, the candidate with the most juice might be second-year pro Kindle Vildor﻿, who earned praise from coaches and media alike in minicamp. Finding someone to help keep Chicago's pass defense in the middle to upper ranges of the league sure would do a lot to ease the transition to the Desai era, and potentially help take some of the burden off a pass rush that Khalil Mack mostly carried by himself last season.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

What would constitute a “breakout season” for Matthew Stafford?

Matthew Stafford was truly an elite prospect when he entered the NFL Draft out of Georgia in 2009. Praised not only for his unique physical tools, Stafford was lauded for his ability to read a defense, and even ESPN’s Mel Kiper had projected him as a future number one overall pick while Stafford was still in high school.
NFLNBC Chicago

Bears Fans Allowed Back at Training Camp, How to Snag a Ticket

Bears announce fans allowed back at training camp this year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are officially welcoming fans back to Halas Hall. The team announced on Wednesday that a limited number of fans will be able to watch the team practice at training camp in Lake Forest, starting July 29.
NFLchatsports.com

Don’t look for a T.J. Watt contract extension before training camp

Not too long ago I wrote an article here at Behind The Steel Curtain giving three acceptable examples of the very limited breaking news which could occur between Steelers minicamp and 2021 training camp. There was a flurry of news last Thursday between the Steelers not returning to St. Vincent...
NFLmilwaukeesun.com

Bears announce 2021 training camp schedule

After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Bears are excited to welcome their fans back to training camp this summer. The team announced Wednesday that a limited number of fans will be able to attend 14 practices during the 2021 Dr Pepper Zero Sugar Chicago Bears Training Camp at Halas Hall from July 29-Aug. 25. All practices will require a free ticket for entry. Approximately 1,000 tickets will be available each day.
NFLchatsports.com

7 NFL Questions That Must Be Answered Before the Start of 2021 Training Camps

It's question-answering season as NFL teams approach the most critical stretch of the summer. Over the course of training camps and three preseason games, each team faces a gauntlet of the typical positional battles while trying to formulate the best 53-man roster. Add in any potential drama, holdouts, remaining free...

Comments / 0

Community Policy