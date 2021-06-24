5 Bears Predicitons for 2021 NFL Season Before Training Camp
5 bold Bears predictions for 2021 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We’re in the dead zone of the NFL offseason. There’s no way around it. Bears OTAs and mandatory minicamp are in the rearview mirror and training camp is still more than a month away. So what are we left to do? Speculate and predict of course. Let’s give it a whirl so we can all look back at these wild predictions after the season and laugh at how offbase they were.www.nbcchicago.com
Comments / 0