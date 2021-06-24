Holiday green list: Mallorca, Ibiza, Malta and Caribbean islands added to travel zone

Millions of British holidaymakers will finally be able to get some summer sun abroad after a handful of holiday islands were put on the travel '"green list".

Brits will be able to travel to much of the Caribbean, Ibiza and Mallorca, Madeira, and Malta without having to self-isolate when they get back from 4am on Wednesday 30 June.

The brave will even be able to hear their teeth chatter by holidaying in the British Antarctic Territory.

But all the new additions except Malta will be on a special "green watchlist" - which is a major a warning to holidaymakers. The green watchlist has the same rules as the green list, but with the warning that those countries are at risk of turning amber again soon.

Meanwhile, other popular destinations including France and Spain stayed on the amber list for now - meaning travellers will still have to self-isolate for 10 days at home on return.

Israel and Jerusalem, already green, have been moved to the green watchlist meaning they are at risk of turning amber.

And six countries - Eritrea, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Mongolia, Tunisia and Uganda - were added to the red list, forcing arrivals into £1,750-a-head hotel quarantine.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps made the announcement in his three weekly review of the traffic-light system tonight.

Ministers also announced there will be major changes to amber list travel, with double-vaccinated Brits avoiding quarantine and taking two tests instead of three. But those changes will only happen "later in the summer" and there is no firm date.

Valletta, the capital of Malta (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Top travel consultant Paul Charles of the PC Agency had warned just adding a few countries to the green list would not be enough to “rebuild confidence” in the stricken travel industry before the announcement.

He told Sky News: “They broke their own rules just two and a half weeks ago by moving Portugal from green to amber with just four days’ notice.

“They promised a week’s notice, they promised a green watchlist, and they didn’t deliver on either of those. So at the moment the traffic light system is broken.”

ABTA Chief Executive Mark Tanzer demanded financial support adding: “Every addition to the green list is welcome.

"But in reality – with several of these popular holiday destinations being placed on the green watchlist - this will not on its own deliver the meaningful restart of international travel that the industry desperately needs."

Mallorca will be added to the green list - but on a watchlist where it could soon turn amber again (Image: Getty Images/Westend61)

Meanwhile, double-jabbed Brits will be allowed to travel to amber list countries "later in the summer" without having to quarantine for ten days on their return, the government announced.

In a string of reforms, the government will drop its official advice to people not to travel to the amber list - which includes the vast majority of holiday destinations, like France and Spain.

Fully-vaccinated amber list holidaymakers will also only have to take two gold-standard Covid tests - not three - when they return to the UK.

And officials will explore options to let the children of vaccinated travellers avoid self-isolation, even if they've not had the jab themselves, by taking daily rapid tests.

But there is no date for the changes, which will likely happen in stages.

Boris Johnson earlier dropped the biggest hint yet that self-isolation would be dropped for the double-jabbed by declaring they would get a "real opportunity" to travel this summer.

He added: "More than 60% of our population have now had two jabs, I think 83% have had one jab, we're really getting through it now.

"The crucial thing is to come forward and get your second jab".

But the PM admitted that he has not yet made holiday plans himself - as he added a note of caution, saying: "Now I'm not going to claim this summer for travel purposes is going to be like any other summer. I don't want to cast a pall over things, but... it will be different".

Even as the UK slowly opened up its own green list, there was a threat to travel from inside the EU.

As Delta variant cases surge in the UK, German chancellor Angela Merkel called on other EU countries to force UK travellers to quarantine on arrival.

Italy has reintroduced quarantine and testing requirements for all UK arrivals amid growing concerns about the spread of the Delta variant.

Portugal, Spain and Greece are still allowing UK nationals to visit with proof of a negative test and no quarantine.

France is allowing fully vaccinated travellers with a negative test.

Cabinet minister George Eustice suggested Mrs Merkel's call was "unjustified" given the success of the UK's vaccination programme.

But the PM's spokesman said: "That's a matter for individual countries to decide their own policies as we do ours. We will continue to speak to our European partners about the reopening of travel in a safe and secure way."

All the countries being added to the green list

Malta

All the countries being added to the green watchlist

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Balearic Islands (including Mallorca and Ibiza)

Barbados

Bermuda

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Dominica

Grenada

Madeira

Montserrat

Pitcairn Islands

Turks and Caicos Islands

Israel and Jerusalem (was on green list already)

Existing green list countries

Australia

Brunei

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Gibraltar

Iceland

New Zealand

Singapore

South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands

St Helena

Ascension

Tristan da Cunha

All the countries being added to red list