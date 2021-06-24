Cancel
Holiday green list: Mallorca, Ibiza, Malta and Caribbean islands added to travel zone

By Pippa Crerar, Dan Bloom
Daily Mirror
 19 days ago

Millions of British holidaymakers will finally be able to get some summer sun abroad after a handful of holiday islands were put on the travel '"green list".

Brits will be able to travel to much of the Caribbean, Ibiza and Mallorca, Madeira, and Malta without having to self-isolate when they get back from 4am on Wednesday 30 June.

The brave will even be able to hear their teeth chatter by holidaying in the British Antarctic Territory.

But all the new additions except Malta will be on a special "green watchlist" - which is a major a warning to holidaymakers. The green watchlist has the same rules as the green list, but with the warning that those countries are at risk of turning amber again soon.

Meanwhile, other popular destinations including France and Spain stayed on the amber list for now - meaning travellers will still have to self-isolate for 10 days at home on return.

Israel and Jerusalem, already green, have been moved to the green watchlist meaning they are at risk of turning amber.

And six countries - Eritrea, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Mongolia, Tunisia and Uganda - were added to the red list, forcing arrivals into £1,750-a-head hotel quarantine.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps made the announcement in his three weekly review of the traffic-light system tonight.

Ministers also announced there will be major changes to amber list travel, with double-vaccinated Brits avoiding quarantine and taking two tests instead of three. But those changes will only happen "later in the summer" and there is no firm date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e7euZ_0aeIuRE200
Valletta, the capital of Malta (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Top travel consultant Paul Charles of the PC Agency had warned just adding a few countries to the green list would not be enough to “rebuild confidence” in the stricken travel industry before the announcement.

He told Sky News: “They broke their own rules just two and a half weeks ago by moving Portugal from green to amber with just four days’ notice.

“They promised a week’s notice, they promised a green watchlist, and they didn’t deliver on either of those. So at the moment the traffic light system is broken.”

ABTA Chief Executive Mark Tanzer demanded financial support adding: “Every addition to the green list is welcome.

"But in reality – with several of these popular holiday destinations being placed on the green watchlist - this will not on its own deliver the meaningful restart of international travel that the industry desperately needs."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40JtY9_0aeIuRE200
Mallorca will be added to the green list - but on a watchlist where it could soon turn amber again (Image: Getty Images/Westend61)

Meanwhile, double-jabbed Brits will be allowed to travel to amber list countries "later in the summer" without having to quarantine for ten days on their return, the government announced.

In a string of reforms, the government will drop its official advice to people not to travel to the amber list - which includes the vast majority of holiday destinations, like France and Spain.

Fully-vaccinated amber list holidaymakers will also only have to take two gold-standard Covid tests - not three - when they return to the UK.

And officials will explore options to let the children of vaccinated travellers avoid self-isolation, even if they've not had the jab themselves, by taking daily rapid tests.

But there is no date for the changes, which will likely happen in stages.

Boris Johnson earlier dropped the biggest hint yet that self-isolation would be dropped for the double-jabbed by declaring they would get a "real opportunity" to travel this summer.

He added: "More than 60% of our population have now had two jabs, I think 83% have had one jab, we're really getting through it now.

"The crucial thing is to come forward and get your second jab".

But the PM admitted that he has not yet made holiday plans himself - as he added a note of caution, saying: "Now I'm not going to claim this summer for travel purposes is going to be like any other summer. I don't want to cast a pall over things, but... it will be different".

Even as the UK slowly opened up its own green list, there was a threat to travel from inside the EU.

As Delta variant cases surge in the UK, German chancellor Angela Merkel called on other EU countries to force UK travellers to quarantine on arrival.

Italy has reintroduced quarantine and testing requirements for all UK arrivals amid growing concerns about the spread of the Delta variant.

Portugal, Spain and Greece are still allowing UK nationals to visit with proof of a negative test and no quarantine.

France is allowing fully vaccinated travellers with a negative test.

Cabinet minister George Eustice suggested Mrs Merkel's call was "unjustified" given the success of the UK's vaccination programme.

But the PM's spokesman said: "That's a matter for individual countries to decide their own policies as we do ours. We will continue to speak to our European partners about the reopening of travel in a safe and secure way."

All the countries being added to the green list

  • Malta

All the countries being added to the green watchlist

  • Anguilla
  • Antigua and Barbuda
  • Balearic Islands (including Mallorca and Ibiza)
  • Barbados
  • Bermuda
  • British Antarctic Territory
  • British Indian Ocean Territory
  • British Virgin Islands
  • Cayman Islands
  • Dominica
  • Grenada
  • Madeira
  • Montserrat
  • Pitcairn Islands
  • Turks and Caicos Islands
  • Israel and Jerusalem (was on green list already)

Existing green list countries

  • Australia
  • Brunei
  • Falkland Islands
  • Faroe Islands
  • Gibraltar
  • Iceland
  • New Zealand
  • Singapore
  • South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands
  • St Helena
  • Ascension
  • Tristan da Cunha

All the countries being added to red list

  • Dominican Republic
  • Eritrea
  • Haiti
  • Mongolia
  • Tunisia
  • Uganda

Related
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

British tourists arrive in Balearics as islands added to green list

The Balearic Islands are gearing up for an influx of tourists this week as they officially join the UK’s “green list” for quarantine-free travel.Thousands of Britons are expected to descend on the tourism hotspots of Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca over the next week, in a boost for summer holidays.In last Thursday’s traffic light update, the Balearics were added to the green register, alongside Madeira and Malta. The rules came into force at 4am on Wednesday, and anybody who arrives into the UK after this date isn’t required to self-isolate.However, the Balearics have not gone “full” green: they have been placed...
Worldcntraveller.com

Can I travel to Malta? Rules and restrictions explained

Malta is one of the destinations that was expected to be added to the green list back in May, so travellers were shocked when it was initially announced that it would be amber. However, it’s good news for those desperate to visit the destination, as it’s now on the green list. But what exactly does that mean if you’re travelling from the UK, and is Malta open to visitors? Here’s what we know.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Travel news - live: Balearics, Malta and Madeira join green list as Spain tightens entry restrictions

The latest traffic light changes have come into effect, with Madeira, the Balearics and Malta joining the green list as of 4am on 30 June.It means UK arrivals from these territories won’t be required to isolate, but they will need to take a day two PCR test.Six countries including Tunisia and the Dominican Republic have also joined the red list today, which mandates 11 nights of hotel quarantine. The 56-country-strong list includes holiday hotspots the UAE and Turkey.The traffic light changes come as European holiday nations are tightening travel curbs on British arrivals.From today, Malta will only accept fully vaccinated Britons, which applies to everybody aged 12 and above. Portugal, meanwhile, demands quarantine from unvaccinated UK arrivals.From Friday, Spain will require a negative PCR test taken with 48 hours from all UK arrivals who haven’t completed a full course of vaccination. Read More New Spanish entry rules to come into force from FridayCan I travel to Ibiza this summer and what are the rules?Which Covid tests do I need to travel?
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Malta, Madeira and Balearics on green travel list

Malta, Madeira, and the Balearic Islands have been added to the UK's travel green list. They are joined by a number of UK overseas territories and Caribbean islands including Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, Antigua, Barbuda, Dominica, Barbados and Grenada. The change means holidaymakers will no longer have to self-isolate...
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Jet2 restarts holiday programme to green list destinations

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays resumes flights to four foreign sun destinations today (Thursday). The UK’s second largest travel company is serving the green list destinations of Majorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Madeira following last week’s announcement from the government on international travel. A total of 22 flights are due to depart from...
WorldTelegraph

These mythological green-listed islands just became more accessible

Faroese mythology recalls the whimsical Huldufólk, the ‘hidden people’ – mischievous grey-skinned elves with a reputation for being tricksters. I wouldn’t be so rude as to suggest any of our government ministers resemble mischievous elves, yet there have definitely been a few shenanigans at play in the compilation of our travel green list.
Travelgolfmagic.com

Travel green light puts Madeira on top of UK golfers' holiday wishlist

UK golfers seeking some much-needed overseas respite from the Covid-19 misery finally have something to celebrate, with the idyllic island destination of Madeira providing the perfect safe and secure environment for fun in the sun on and off the course this summer and autumn. Players can make memories that will...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Can I travel to Ibiza this summer and what are the rules?

In a boost for British holidaymakers, it was announced that Spain’s Balearic Islands would join the green list in the latest review to the UK’s travel traffic light system.The Mediterranean isles include tourism favourites Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca.They joined 15 other destinations to get the green go-ahead and be added to the now 27-strong list.Transport secretary Grant Shapps also confirmed that double vaccinated Brits returning to the UK from amber list countries would no longer have to self-isolate, although he would only say that this measure is due to be introduced “later in the summer”.So does this mean a...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Tourism chiefs urge Sajid Javid to expand travel green list

Tourism and aviation bosses are urging new health secretary Sajid Javid to ease Covid travel restrictions to boost the economy and save jobs.In a joint letter, they issued a plea to the minister to expand the green list of foreign countries to which UK tourists can travel without having to self-isolate on return.There are currently 16 countries on the green list, mainly Caribbean and Mediterranean islands, and those are subject to change at short notice.The letter, written by Airlines UK head of trade Tim Alderslade, noted the UK is the third most internationally connected country in the world and that...
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Grant Shapps to give green light to amber list holidays for the double-jabbed

People who have had both doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be able to enjoy quarantine-free travel to amber list destinations under plans being revealed on Thursday. In a Commons statement, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will explain the terms under which holidaymakers from England who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to self-isolate for 10 days on their return.

