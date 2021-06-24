Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Crown’s Emma Corrin reveals she went to William and Kate’s royal wedding at 15

By Zara Woodcock
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nMaxo_0aeIuM3d00
The Crown star Emma Corrin reveals she went to Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding at 15

The Crown star Emma Corrin revealed she attended Prince William and Kate Middleton's Royal Wedding at 15 years old.

Emma confessed she was never much of a 'royal family person' until she got to go to the lavish wedding in 2011.

Kate and William got married on April 29 of that year at Westminster Abbey, with Emma deciding to attend with her pal Katherine.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 25-year-old explained: "I remember 10 years ago, I was 15, I was with my friend Katherine and we got very very swept up in the royal wedding fever I think probably because we were both very bored and very single.

"So we decided to go. We were so excited because my friend Katherine had this great inflatable daffodil.

"I remember that when we were watching the footage back to see if we could get a glimpse of ourselves, we couldn't see ourselves but we did see, in the middle of these crowds, this massive inflatable daffodil that she was holding up."

Emma joined the cast of the Netflix series as Princess Diana, a role which earned her a Golden Globe Award for her portrayal of the royal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mbmiG_0aeIuM3d00
Emma appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Image: Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube)

The actress worked with a dialect coach to get her portrayal perfect but, in the end, her mother's help was what helped her transform into Diana.

Emma continued: "She's a speech therapist ... and was amazing and helped me with my auditions when I was prepping for them."

"She would give me tips on the voice. We would sit in this little cafe near where I lived at the time and help me do the voice and say, 'Oh well she sort of speaks with this sort of lilt at the end of her voice,' and it was very sweet."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EiWqK_0aeIuM3d00
She attended Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding (Image: Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08FtRY_0aeIuM3d00
She portrayed Princess Diana in The Crown (Image: Des Willie/Netflix)

At the beginning of March, when the star won the Golden Globe, Emma paid tribute to Princess Diana.

She had covered her mouth and giggled as her name was called before thanking "my prince charming" Josh O'Connor, who played the Prince of Wales in the series.

She said: "Thank you so much to Diana, you have taught me compassion and empathy beyond anything I could ever imagine."

After a stellar performance in the show, Emma has moved on to filming for an upcoming adaptation of Bethan Roberts' acclaimed novel My Policeman.

She is starring alongside singer Harry Styles - who plays a policeman she marries.

Do you have a story to sell? Get in touch with us at webcelebs@trinitymirror.com or call us direct 0207 29 33033.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

367K+
Followers
74K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Prince William
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Wedding#British Royal Family#Uk#Crown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Prince William, Prince Harry Were Arguing at Prince Philip’s Funeral

The rift continues. According to royal expert Robert Lacey, Prince William and Prince Harry didn’t get along at their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral in April. “Some inching towards reconciliation seemed in progress. … But those hopes were dashed within minutes of the siblings getting inside the castle and beyond camera vision. They started quarreling again,” the Battle of Brothers author wrote in a recent Daily Mail op-ed.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Emma Corrin changes her pronouns

Emma Corrin wants to be gender neutral. The 25-year-old star - who is best known for portraying Princess Diana in 'The Crown' - has revealed that she wears a chest binder made by a transgender-owned company and that she now uses the pronouns she/they. Alongside a set of black and...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Diana at 60: How would the Princess of Wales have dressed in 2021?

The late Princess Diana's wardrobe has been immortalized in books, exhibitions, Netflix series, tribute photo shoots in Vogue and even a musical. From her fairytale wedding gown to the so-called "revenge dress" she wore after Prince Charles admitted to infidelity, the world witnessed her style transformation into the "People's Princess."
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Princess Diana ‘gave the right image’ as a royal who continues to inspire Prince William, Prince Harry: author

Princess Diana lost her life in a tragic accident that shocked the world – but her legacy is still making an impact decades later. On Thursday, her sons Prince William and Prince Harry will lead a ceremony honoring their late mother with a memorial statue unveiling at Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden. The date, July 1, marks what would have been her 60th birthday.
CelebritiesNews Channel Nebraska

'The Crown' star Emma Corrin shares updated pronouns

"The Crown" star Emma Corrin is opening up about gender identity. The actor, who earned a Golden Globe for playing Princess Diana in the Netflix hit, took to Instagram to detail the "journey" of being queer and binding their chest. "Some time before I bought my first binder...very intimate, very...
WorldCosmopolitan

So, who are all of William and Kate's godchildren?

Not only do Prince William and Kate Middleton share three beautiful children of their own (hello George, Charlotte and Louis), they also happen to be godparents to some *very* lucky kids. Although, admittedly, some of them are actually adults now, and we REFUSE to feel old about it. The Church...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Prince William reveals Kate Middleton's exciting new role in Scotland

The Duke of Cambridge revealed that his wife, Kate, has been given an exciting new role as he visited the BAE Systems' Shipyard in Govan on Tuesday. During his speech, Prince William, 39, announced that the Queen has approved the appointment of the Duchess of Cambridge as Sponsor of HMS Glasgow, which is the first of the City Class Type 26 Global Combat Ships to be built for the Royal Navy.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Prince William Called Meghan Markle ‘That Bloody Woman’ at Philip’s Funeral For How She Allegedly Treated His Staff

Family feud. Prince William slammed Meghan Markle at Prince Philip’s funeral after claims she bullied members of the royal staff. A source told The Daily Mail on Friday, June 25, that William called Meghan “that bloody woman” to his friends at Philip’s funeral in April for how she allegedly treated his staff when she and her husband, Prince Harry, lived in Kensington Palace. “But look at the way that bloody woman treated my staff—merciless,” William said, according to The Daily Mail.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Charles chased Diana up stairs in early days of marriage - but Harry changed everything

It was hailed as the wedding of the century, the day the world was swept up in the grandeur and the romance of the match between a future king and his beautiful young bride. On July 29, 1981, 750 million people in 74 countries watched as Lady Diana Spencer married the heir-apparent, becoming the Princess of Wales, while crowds numbering 600,000 lined the streets of London.
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Kate Beckinsale shares how she relates to Princes William and Harry

Kate Beckinsale says she can relate to Prince William and Prince Harry, because she lost her father at a young age. The 47-year-old actress was just five when her father, actor Richard Beckinsale, passed away and she remembers feeling empathy for William and Harry, who were 15 and 12 respectively, when their mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash in 1997.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

8 best photos of glamorous Kate Middleton at Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot is the fashion highlight of the year for the royal family and celebrity calendars. Arguably an event that focuses more on the fashion than it does the races, the inaugural British horseracing event is taking place this June after being inevitably postponed last year due to the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy