Icelandair Steps in to Fill Void Left by Norwegian Air, WOW

By Mario Bertoletti
airwaysmag.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – Icelandair (FI) was quick to step in and take advantage of the long-haul void left by the demise of Norwegian Air (DY) and WOW (WW). Icelandair has resumed flights to US destinations such as Boston (BOS), Chicago-O’Hare (ORD), New York (JFK/EWR), Seattle (SEA), and Washington-Dulles (IAD). Additionally, FI has resumed services to Minneapolis-Saint Paul (MSP) with four weekly flights but planning to increase to a daily service starting July 16, gradually returning to its pre-COVID destinations grid.

