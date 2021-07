Raleigh, N.C. — A fire seen more then five miles away burned for hours at a Raleigh recycling plant on Tuesday morning. Before 5 a.m., large plumes of smoke were seen coming from a landfill at the Wall Recycling plant located in the 3000 stretch of Gresham Lake Road, just north of Interstate 540. Police had the entrance and the surrounding area blocked off. The fire closed a section of Gresham Lake Road between Capital Boulevard and I-540.