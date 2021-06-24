Total Economic Impact Study of the LogRhythm SIEM Platform Reveals 258% ROI for Organizations
BOULDER, Colo. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. LogRhythm, the company powering today’s security operations centers (SOCs), announced findings from a newly published Total Economic Impact™ study conducted by Forrester Consulting. The “Total Economic Impact™ Study of the LogRhythm Platform” revealed that organizations using the platform realize an average return on investment (ROI) of 258% over a three-year period, allowing the platform to pay for itself in less than six months.www.sfgate.com
