Vinyl Sustainability Council Announces +Vantage Vinyl™ Sustainability Verification Has Completed Pilot Phase
WASHINGTON (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, is pleased to announce its sustainability verification, +Vantage Vinyl™, has completed the pilot phase and will move into its operational program. +Vantage Vinyl is a voluntary, independent, third-party sustainability verification...www.sfgate.com
