Vinyl Sustainability Council Announces +Vantage Vinyl™ Sustainability Verification Has Completed Pilot Phase

VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2021-- Nexa3D, the maker of ultra-fast polymer 3D printers, announced today the immediate commercial availability of xWASH, a new automated washer that works exclusively with its sustainable xCLEAN washing detergent to help manufacturers streamline, optimize, and scale their 3D printing and post-processing operations. The new xWash is a fully automated, smart cleaning washer that is designed to readily accept a full build plate from the company’s flagship NXE400 3D printer at volumes of up to 16 litters per print job. Customers using xWASH can experience significant post-processing cost reductions of as much as 75% compared with other post processing units and realize orders of magnitude throughput gains by producing consistent high-quality parts.