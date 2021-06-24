Cancel
iHire Named a 2021 Top Washington-Area Workplace by The Washington Post

By PRWeb
Recruitment marketing company earns first-ever recognition from The Post for outstanding workplace culture. iHire has been named one of The Washington Post’s 2021 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year’s honorees include government contractors, real estate firms, professional and business services, law firms and tech companies.

