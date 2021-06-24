Miniter Group's Spearheads "Home Equity Lending Trends & Loan Growth Opportunities" Webinar With Educative Blog on Consumer Behavior

When one thinks of a Constitutional Amendment, many think of the 2nd amendment (right to bear arms, 1789), 13th (end of slavery, 1865), or the 16th (creation nationwide income taxes, 1913). Remember the process from junior high? “…two-thirds majority vote in both the House of Representatives and the Senate or by a constitutional convention, ratified by three-fourths of the States…” Is affordable housing worthy of a Constitutional Amendment? I guess some real estate agents think so. (Thank you to Brian B. for forwarding this.) We’re so interested in affordable housing for first time home buyers, and what people in their 20s and 30s are doing, we forget the other end. A mortgage you can have until you are 99 years old? Yup, at least in England. It’s the latest in a string of home loans aimed at satisfying the growing demand for “later life” borrowing, with deals that last well into retirement. One bank says it will now let people carry on holding one of its mortgages until they are 99, and its maximum age for a new borrower applying for a home loan is an impressive 85 – timely! Speaking of timeliness, today’s podcast is available here. This week’s podcast is sponsored by Black Knight, providing innovative technology, comprehensive data, agile analytics, and features Part Two of an interview with Mike Brown on lender’s accuracy and timeliness.