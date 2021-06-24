Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Has Lost A Number Of Top Administrators In 2021

By John Hammer
rhinotimes.com
 19 days ago

The City of Greensboro has lost an unusually high number of top administrators this year. City Manager David Parrish has resigned effective June 30. Parrish has not announced his future intentions as far as working. However, Parrish is in his early 40s so retirement would appear to be a long way off. When Parrish was promoted to city manager in 2018, the assumption by some councilmembers was that hiring a 39-year-old as city manager would bring some long term stability to the office, but almost exactly three years later he is resigning.

www.rhinotimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Government
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Vaughan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Affordable Housing#Neighborhood Department#Field Operations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.

Comments / 0

Community Policy