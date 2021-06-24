Greensboro Has Lost A Number Of Top Administrators In 2021

The City of Greensboro has lost an unusually high number of top administrators this year. City Manager David Parrish has resigned effective June 30. Parrish has not announced his future intentions as far as working. However, Parrish is in his early 40s so retirement would appear to be a long way off. When Parrish was promoted to city manager in 2018, the assumption by some councilmembers was that hiring a 39-year-old as city manager would bring some long term stability to the office, but almost exactly three years later he is resigning.