DoorDash outages leave Houston drivers and customers at a loss

By Jonathan Forney
Laredo Morning Times
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopular food delivery app DoorDash has recently left Houston users in the lurch, with multiple outages leaving working drivers and customers with no way to contact each other. On Monday, DoorDash experienced its second service outage in a span of three days after an initial outage Saturday. Both outages occurred during dinner rushes, leaving drivers (also called dashers) and customers unable to track their orders. The latter outage lasted about an hour.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

