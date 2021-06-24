Cancel
Watch Brian Wilson and two-thirds of Wilson Phillips sing a Beach Boys classic with Kelly Clarkson

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Clarkson brought together three generations of Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson‘s family for the “Kellyoke” segment of her talk show on Thursday. The segment featured a performance of the 1966 Beach Boys classic “God Only Knows,” that saw Clarkson joined virtually by Brian — the band’s mastermind, who co-wrote the song — and in person by Wilson’s daughters Carnie and Wendy, who make up two-thirds of Wilson Phillips.

Kelly Clarkson
Brian Wilson
Comments / 0

