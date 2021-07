If you have access to Apple's iOS 15 Developer Beta, learn how to use an important security feature called Mail Privacy Protection. Apple's release of iOS 15 is only a couple of months away, and some developers are getting the chance to test it out and plan accordingly. If you're lucky enough to have access to the iOS 15 Developer Beta, you're probably already tinkering with all the new features, including Mail Privacy Protection. If you're not sure what Mail Privacy Protection is, or how to enable it, you've come to the right place.