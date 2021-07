Hot on the heels of its “Summer of Soul” release, one of the best new music documentaries in years, Hulu is gearing up for yet another compelling documentary about the defining music of the 1960s and ’70s. The first official trailer for “McCartney 3, 2, 1,” released today, promises an intimate conversation between Paul McCartney and music producer Rick Rubin, in which the rock legend discusses The Beatles, Wings, and his solo work. Filmed in sparse black and white on an otherwise empty stage, the simplicity of the visuals belies the complexity of the music on display. The message is clear: McCartney needs no bells and whistles.