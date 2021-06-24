JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa (6/24/2021) Eastern Washington County Trivia Tour
On today’s program we’re talking with Mike Zahs about the Eastern Washington County Trivia Tour. You can find more information about the event on the Ainsworth Opera House Community Center Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id%3D100049091906236&sa=D&source=hangouts&ust=1624568313856000&usg=AFQjCNFm5HSgOU4d-kipZCo2o1fKIuLTqg. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.www.kciiradio.com
Comments / 0