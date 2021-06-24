Cancel
Iowa State

JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa (6/24/2021) Eastern Washington County Trivia Tour

By dominicottens
kciiradio.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today’s program we’re talking with Mike Zahs about the Eastern Washington County Trivia Tour. You can find more information about the event on the Ainsworth Opera House Community Center Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id%3D100049091906236&sa=D&source=hangouts&ust=1624568313856000&usg=AFQjCNFm5HSgOU4d-kipZCo2o1fKIuLTqg. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.

www.kciiradio.com

