Charters find success in powerful south swell | Fish Rap

A powerful south swell was booming on the beaches most of this week, which can make surfcasting more difficult. South swells also put a lot of the nearshore species off the bite, as it creates heavy currents that roil the water all the way to the bottom. Rockfish look for a place to hide from the currents, and halibut will move out to deeper water until the swells subside. Wind and swell are forecast to drop as we move into the weekend, which makes for easier fishing.