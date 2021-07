Coming off a national championship-winning campaign, the Alabama Crimson Tide aim to end their 2021 schedule with a zero in the loss column. The current status of the pandemic seems hopeful, but there are no guarantees at this point. Whether game postponements or cancellations occur, one thing is for certain; Nick Saben and Co. are striving to go back-to-back with the target firmly on their backs. Which teams will Alabama face, who are some Crimson Tide 2022 NFL Draft prospects to watch, and what are our predictions leading up to the 2021 season?