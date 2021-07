Dallas Center-Grimes rallied for nine runs in the final two innings to beat the Oskaloosa High softball team 11-5 Monday night (7/5) at Jay Harms Field. The Indians had taken a 5-2 lead in the fourth inning with Kaylee Johnson’s two run single in the first inning and Faith DeRonde’s two run homer in the fourth the big hits. Then in the sixth inning, DC-G’s first six batters reached base and all went on to score in a seven run inning. The Fillies added two more in the seventh to make the final score 11-5. Faith DeRonde was the losing pitcher. Oskaloosa ends the regular season with a 19-14 record; 11-9 in the Little Hawkeye Conference to finish in fourth place. The Indians now prepare for the Class 4A softball playoffs, which begin Thursday night (7/8) at home against Washington.