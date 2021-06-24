Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

DoorDash outages leave Houston drivers and customers at a loss

By Jonathan Forney
Houston Chronicle
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopular food delivery app DoorDash has recently left Houston users in the lurch, with multiple outages leaving working drivers and customers with no way to contact each other. On Monday, DoorDash experienced its second service outage in a span of three days after an initial outage Saturday. Both outages occurred during dinner rushes, leaving drivers (also called dashers) and customers unable to track their orders. The latter outage lasted about an hour.

www.chron.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
Houston, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Food Drink#Vietnamese#Dashers#American#Grubhub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Uber Eats
News Break
Technology
News Break
Delivery Service
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Uber
News Break
Cars
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
TrafficNBC San Diego

Fewer Rideshare Drivers Leaves Riders Waiting Longer

If you've tried to call for an Uber or Lyft, chances are you've noticed either a longer wait time or a higher fee. That's because there are fewer drivers out on the road. "For the first quarter, the supply of drivers signing into the app is down 40% on average across both platforms," SDSU Marketing Professor Miro Copic said.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Power outage knocks Houston 911 dispatch system offline for several hours

A power surge at the Houston Emergency Center knocked the city’s 911 dispatch system offline for several hours Saturday, officials said. The incident began during a storm Saturday morning, when a power surge hit the Houston Emergency Center shortly after 11 a.m.. The building’s generators kicked into gear, but then it was hit with a second surge, which tripped the building’s breakers, according to Joe Laud, the HEC’s administration manager.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Houston's artisan bread scene is on the rise

Chef Otto Sanchez remembers being told that there’s a limited market for dense, European-style organic breads because Houston loves fluffy white loaves. Weighty dark boules and batards and crispy, oven-burnished artisan baguettes won’t fly here, he was cautioned. Good thing he didn’t listen to that advice. In 2019, he and...
Houston, TXsetexasrecord.com

Customer slips on puddle at Houston food market, sues for $1M

HOUSTON — A customer at the Hong Kong Food Market in Houston claims he slipped on a pool of water near the floral section and suffered injuries. Xin Thi Le filed a complaint July 2 in Harris County District Court against B&B Corner Corporation, B&B Corner Corporation doing business a Hong Kong Food Market #4 and B&B Corner Corporation doing business as Hong Kong International Food Market alleging premises liability and negligence.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Power restored after outage affects 8K Las Vegas customers, UNLV

Power has been restored after an outage Wednesday afternoon affected about 8,000 customers near UNLV and 27 buildings at the university’s main campus. NV Energy spokeswoman Jennifer Schuricht said via email that the outage started at 2:30 p.m. due to a cable failure and power was restored at 3:55 p.m.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Stuck by trains in Houston? Here's how to complain to the feds

In Houston, getting caught by a train is a rite of passage. But when it happens for the umpteenth time, it moves from a tongue-in-cheek encounter to a scream-and-beat-the-wheel situation. What gives?. DEMS FIGHT BACK: Texas Democrats planning to leave state to stop GOP voting bill. Typically in Houston's East...
Traffictribuneledgernews.com

Driver shortage leaves vulnerable transit riders waiting

Jul. 5—When Rusty Bowen's ride didn't show a couple Sundays ago, he was stuck outside a locked church in his wheelchair in 100-plus degree weather. It was the second time in a just a few weeks that a Total Transit driver did not arrive on time, or at all, for Bowen.
EnvironmentPosted by
TheStreet

Georgia Power Offers Tips And Outage Resources For Customers Ahead Of Expected Impacts From Tropical Storm Elsa

ATLANTA, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to cross into Georgia later this week, bringing heavy rains and gusty winds to the southern and coastal parts of the state. Georgia Power encourages customers to monitor local weather conditions and keep safety first as inclement weather moves in. The company is ready to respond to any service interruptions as quickly and safely as possible.
EnvironmentFirst Coast News

OUTAGE UPDATES: More than 17,800 customers without power in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Elsa brought heavy rain and dangerous winds to the Tampa Bay area Tuesday evening and into Wednesday. Any of those could cause issues with the Tampa Bay area's electrical infrastructure, meaning localized power outages. As of 4:20 Wednesday morning, more than 17,876 customers are already without power...
Houston Chronicle

7 places to get the best hometown fried chicken in Houston

Is there anything more satisfying than crunching into a hot piece of fried chicken? Probably not. And when a fried chicken craving hits, nothing but a good drumstick or extra-spicy sandwich can fill the void. Houston has plenty of places to get your fix, whether you want a bucket of southern fried goodness, a bun stuffed with coleslaw and hot chicken or a classic with a twist.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Realtor View: Safety is crucial when shopping for a home

Personal and home security is a concern no matter how old you are, whether you are single or married, have children or do not. Protection of self and property is a fundamental component of feeling safe, and this is especially true in the home, so keep safety in mind as you are shoping for a home.
House Rentrockydailynews.com

Denver rent increases for fifth consecutive month

DENVER — A new report shows Denver residents have been steadily paying more and more for rent over the past several months, and they’re paying significantly more than they were paying a year ago. According to Apartment List’s July 2021 Denver Rent Report, Denver rents have increased 3.0% over the...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

'Nimue' the lion at Houston Zoo found unresponsive, dies

One of the Houston Zoo’s female lions, Nimue, died Saturday. Animal care professionals found the big cat unexpectedly unresponsive over the weekend after an incision had opened following a July 1 surgery to remove bone fragments stuck in her gastrointestinal tract. Despite emergency intervention by the zoo’s veterinary team, her...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Thumbs: Turkey legs with a side of respect

Ever post on social media and immediately regret it? A snarky tweet germinated in your brain that was so smart and edgy it just had to be shared with the world, only to then be ratioed? Or worse, you find yourself the butt of an enduring meme? Houston City Councilman Greg Travis’ tweet this week advocating for Big Brother-style cameras in every classroom so “parents and the public can observe what is being taught and how” didn’t quite reach that level of internet immortality, but not for a lack of trying. Travis has a history of incendiary social media posts, so maybe it’s time for him to sit a couple of plays out and keep some of these beauties in the drafts folder. Travis, however, has nothing on Allen West for self-promotion married with outrageous remarks. West, the secession-curious former chairman of the Texas Republican Party, announced last weekend he’s challenging Gov. Greg Abbott for re-election in 2022. The Thumbs loves a good primary, and Abbott has largely had a free ride in his previous statewide runs. But West is … different. An iconoclast of the highest order, he doesn’t so much burn his political bridges as drops bombs on their charred remains. He called House Speaker Dade Phelan a “political traitor” for courting Democratic support and went after Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick as — get this — soft on guns. When Texas GOP Vice Chair Cat Parks and he disagreed over a committee project, he called Parks — a cancer survivor — a “cancer.” Way to keep it classy, dude. A little class may be all that the owners of Third Ward staple Turkey Leg Hut thought they were asking for when they recently announced a dress code for patrons that prohibits clothing that’s too baggy, “excessively revealing” or can be considered “house attire.” But the new rules struck many fans of the swamp fries and wings fare as a swipe at Black culture. “We are not a club,” the restaurant stated in a Facebook post defending its policy. All right, point taken. But casual has been kind of the Hut’s calling card, no? Besides, it’s hot in Houston and if folks rolling up in club-friendly outfits or walking over in pajamas and slippers — that’s what The Thumbs wears in the house, anyway — has been good enough for the Hut all these years, what’s so important all the sudden about hanging out what amounts to a not welcome sign to the folks who built your business. Next time, show a little leg and remember to dance with the ones who brung ya. One famed Houston food brand getting good PR these days is Fuddruckers, the Luby’s-owned burger chain whose future was in limbo after its parent company was liquidated last fall. Nicholas Perkins, the new owner of Fuddruckers, has pledged to keep the business headquartered in Houston and hire locally as it expands its Texas footprint. The loss of Luby’s and its delectable fried okra and jalapeño cornbread still feels like The Thumbs got smashed by a hammer, but keeping Fuddruckers and its fresh, homemade buns in the Bayou City has already made the swelling go down. Lastly, let’s give a shout out to Houston comic book store Third Planet Sci-Fi Superstore and its owner, T.J. Johnson, for carrying a sense of humor and bold color pallet all the way to the steps of the court house. Johnson and his attorney commissioned four artists to illustrate a 24-panel comic book narrating a tale of a humble comic book store pummeled by debris tossed by unknown prankster guests at the neighboring Crowne Plaza River Oaks, which stars as the villain, er, defendant in the suit. Will a robed crusader, that is a judge, come to the rescue with the BAM! of a gavel? Unknown for now, but all Thumbs wants to know is whether the Crowne Plaza’s attorneys can one-up the Third Planet folks with an animated short.
AnimalsHouston Chronicle

People dumped their pets into lakes, officials say. Now football-size goldfish are taking over.

The invasion begins innocently enough: A goldfish paddles the secluded waters of an at-home aquarium, minding its own business, disturbing no native habitats. The real trouble comes later, when the human who put it there decides it's time for a change. Not wanting to hurt the fish, but not wanting to keep it either, the pet's owner decides to release it into a local lake, pond or waterway. That decision, experts say, is well-meaning but misguided - and potentially harmful.

Comments / 0

Community Policy