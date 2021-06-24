How to Watch LFG, the National Women’s Soccer Team’s fight for equal pay
LFG, the documentary following the U.S. National Women’s Soccer team’s road to permanent social and political change, is now available for streaming on HBO Max. Watch as Megan Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O’Hara, Sam Mewis, and others of course, dribble their way through the legal system—wielding a gender discrimination lawsuit for the ages. Historically, women have been paid less than men for fulfilling the same job; sports are no exception. This documentary film shows us the women’s soccer team’s historic fight for Equal Pay, and its title, LFG, could not be more fitting.www.mlive.com
Comments / 3