Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

How to Watch LFG, the National Women’s Soccer Team’s fight for equal pay

By Mallory Dwortz
MLive.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLFG, the documentary following the U.S. National Women’s Soccer team’s road to permanent social and political change, is now available for streaming on HBO Max. Watch as Megan Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O’Hara, Sam Mewis, and others of course, dribble their way through the legal system—wielding a gender discrimination lawsuit for the ages. Historically, women have been paid less than men for fulfilling the same job; sports are no exception. This documentary film shows us the women’s soccer team’s historic fight for Equal Pay, and its title, LFG, could not be more fitting.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 3

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Mewis
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Becky Sauerbrunn
Person
Jessica Mcdonald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Soccer#U S Soccer#Equal Pay#Soccer Players#Lfg#Title Ix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Soccer
News Break
FIFA
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
Amomama

US Women's Soccer Team's Purported Behavior during the Anthem Sparks Controversy

A Twitter storm has once again taken over the internet, with some dragging the U.S. women's soccer team for allegedly disrespecting their home country. Social media was set alight. Opposing sides battled over whether the U.S. women's soccer team did or did not display disrespectful behavior during the U.S. national anthem before a recent game against Mexico.
Premier LeagueThe Drum

The US National Women’s Soccer League kicks off major rebrand

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), the US’ premier professional league for women, which includes 10 regional franchises, today announced it is launching a rebrand. Here are the details. What’s happening. ● The NWSL today revealed it has partnered with Chicago-based creative agency Soulsight to execute a major rebranding effort....
UEFAPosted by
MassLive.com

How to watch USA vs. Mexico women’s soccer: Live stream, start time, TV channel (Mewis sisters in pre-Olympic match)

The United States women’s soccer team will be playing in their final match before its pre-Olympic training camp in Miyazaki, Japan as they take on Mexico in an international friendly match. With most of the U.S. on holiday, the USWNT will be playing in their final warmup match before departing starting the journey to the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. Monday’s exhibition is the second of two games between USA and Mexico in the past week. On Thursday, the U.S. beat Mexico 4-0 in a match that highlighted Massachusetts natives Sam Mewis and Kristie Mewis, sisters who have been getting getting an outpouring of support as the team heads to Tokyo for the Olympics. Meanwhile, other Team USA stars like Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd will be back on the pitch as well.
East Hartford, CTNBC Connecticut

Soccer Fans Send Off US Women's Team Ahead of Tokyo Olympics

We’re less than three weeks from the start of the Tokyo Olympics and on Monday in East Hartford, soccer fans got to cheer on Team USA as the women faced off against Mexico. Chants of ‘USA’ roared from Pratt & Whitney Stadium as 27,000 people watched the U.S. Women’s National Team play Mexico.
Charlotte, NCWCNC

Alyssa Naeher makes the US Women's Soccer team and is headed to the Olympics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2021 Olympics is just around the corner. To make the US team in any event takes a lot of hard work and dedication. Rooting for the Red White and Blue is exciting as a spectator but more gratifying as a participant. Alyssa Naeher, goalie for the US women’s soccer team is excited and ready to compete at the 2021 Olympics.
SoccerPosted by
defpen

Olivia Moultrie Becomes The Youngest Player To Join The National Women’s Soccer League

Just last month, 15-year-old Olivia Moultrie went head to head with the National Women’s Soccer League when she filed an antitrust lawsuit against the league. Moultrie claimed that the league’s rule prohibiting players under the age of 18 years old violated the Sherman Antitrust Act. The young soccer star also argued that being denied an opportunity to play in the NWSL would hurt her career development and chances of reaching the U.S. national team.
Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

U.S. women’s soccer team defeats Mexico 4-0 in final tuneup before the Olympics

The U.S. women’s national soccer team had a rousing sendoff Monday before departing for the Tokyo Olympics, beating Mexico 4-0 in an international friendly match in front of a raucous crowd of 27,758 at Rentschler Field. The U.S. ran its winning streak to 44 games, the second longest in the team’s history. The Americans won 51 in a row from December 2004 to September 2007. After Monday’s game, ...
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Fact Check-Members of the U.S. women's national soccer team faced flag or war veteran during anthem at Olympic send-off match

Claims that members of the U.S. women’s national soccer team (USWNT) “disrespected” a war veteran by not looking at him or “turned their backs on the U.S. flag” during the national anthem at their Olympic send-off match on July 6 are misleading. Footage of the event shows that, while some of the players were not looking directly at the veteran, they were turning to face the U.S. flag displayed at one end of the stadium.
SoccerDaily Beast

Clay Travis Justifies Fake Outrage Over U.S. Women’s Soccer Team: Many ‘Totally Think It’s Believable’

Right-wing talk radio host Clay Travis defended the faux controversy over the U.S. Women’s National Team supposedly showing disrespect to a 98-year-old World War II veteran during the national anthem, telling Fox News on Tuesday that the false story was “emblematic” of where we are as a nation because a “huge percentage of American sports fans totally think it’s believable.”
East Hartford, CTcollinsvillepress.com

Quite a sendoff as U.S. women’s soccer Olympic team dominates Mexico, 4-0

EAST HARTFORD, July 5, 2021 – In just over two weeks, the U.S. Olympic women’s soccer team will be in Tokyo playing Sweden before a few thousand fans if things going according to the plan. The Americans won’t be counting on a surge of energy from the crowd since only Japanese fans will be allowed to attend the games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Former BC Women's Soccer Player Kristie Mewis Named To Olympic Team

Former Boston College women's soccer star Kristie Mewis was named to the US Olympic soccer team this week, and will compete in the Tokyo Olympic games to be held this summer. A 2013 BC graduate, Mewis recorded 116 points in 89 games. The three-time Hermann Trophy semifinalist--given to the top soccer player in the NCAA, she tallied 39 goals and 38 assists as an Eagle.

Comments / 3

Community Policy