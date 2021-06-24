Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Audrain County, MO

Flash Flood Watch issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Gasconade, Knox, Lewis by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Callaway; Cole; Gasconade; Knox; Lewis; Lincoln; Marion; Moniteau; Monroe; Montgomery; Osage; Pike; Ralls; Shelby; Warren FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of west central Illinois, including the following area, Adams IL. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Audrain MO, Boone MO, Callaway MO, Cole MO, Gasconade MO, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Lincoln MO, Marion MO, Moniteau MO, Monroe MO, Montgomery MO, Osage MO, Pike MO, Ralls MO, Shelby MO and Warren MO. * Through Saturday morning. * Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected today through Friday morning. Flash flooding will be possible as storms producing heavy rainfall move repeatedly over the same location. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Osage County, MO
County
Marion County, MO
City
Lincoln, MO
County
Audrain County, MO
County
Lewis County, MO
County
Pike County, MO
State
Missouri State
County
Gasconade County, MO
County
Moniteau County, MO
County
Ralls County, MO
City
Gasconade, MO
State
Illinois State
County
Warren County, MO
County
Shelby County, MO
County
Boone County, MO
County
Lincoln County, MO
County
Cole County, MO
County
Monroe County, MO
County
Knox County, MO
County
Callaway County, MO
County
Montgomery County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Callaway#Audrain#The Flash Flood Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Posted by
Fox News

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general will assume authority from...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
Wilmington, DEPosted by
Reuters

Musk defends timing of Tesla's $2.6 bln deal for SolarCity

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk told a judge on Tuesday Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) had to buy SolarCity in 2016 because the failing solar panel company was essential to the electric vehicle maker's long-term goal of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy. The celebrity chief executive completed about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy