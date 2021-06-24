Cancel
Brown County, IL

Flash Flood Watch issued for Brown, Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Brown; Calhoun; Greene; Jersey; Macoupin; Madison; Montgomery; Pike FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in St Louis has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include Portions of Illinois, including the following areas, Brown IL, Calhoun IL, Greene IL, Jersey IL, Macoupin IL, Madison IL, Montgomery IL and Pike IL. Portions of east central Missouri, including the following areas, Franklin MO, Saint Charles MO, Saint Louis City MO and Saint Louis MO. * Through Saturday morning. * Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected today through Friday morning. Flash flooding will be possible as storms producing heavy rainfall move repeatedly over the same location. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

alerts.weather.gov

