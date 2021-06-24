Wapello County deputies arrest third suspect in car theft
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Wapello County sheriff's deputies were able to locate a third suspect involved in a car theft from Altoona, Iowa, on Wednesday. After deputies disabled the vehicle remotely, two females, Rodnjja Martin, 18 of Windsor Heights, Iowa, and Beyonce Davis, 20, of Clive, Iowa, were arrested and charged with Interference with Official Acts, a Simple Misdemeanor and Possession of Stolen Property (Theft 1st Degree), a Class C Felony.ktvo.com
