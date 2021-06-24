Opinion:The all-stars in the fight against the pandemic

I was relieved in 2019 when voters in Kentucky, where I live, rejected giving then-incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin (R) a second term. Unlike Bevin, who spent his time in office on Trump-like attacks on the press, judiciary, teachers and other institutions, his opponent Andy Beshear was at least a small d-democrat. My worry was that Beshear was also a big-D Democrat — the kind of blah status-quo figure the party often churns out who isn’t particularly good at politics or governing. After all, the main reason he won was that people in Kentucky disliked Bevin and had good memories of Steve Beshear, the former governor and Andy’s dad.