Islanders Win Game 6 Provides Insight for Game 7 in Tampa Bay

Anthony Beauvillier stole the puck in the offensive zone and quickly fired a shot to the top shelf of the net for the game-winning overtime goal, giving the New York Islanders a 3-2 comeback victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning and forcing a Game 7. Game 6 was one to remember, with great plays by both teams, great coaching adjustments, and an overtime finish from a forward in Beauvillier who was struggling the entire series. The game itself allowed the Islanders players and coaching staff to find new ways to beat the Lightning and expose some of their weaknesses, which will be pivotal for the winner-take-all game on Friday.