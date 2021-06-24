$150K Youngstown Rotary gift establishes new scholarship at YSU

Good morning and welcome to your Morning Matters. It's Monday, July 12, 2021, and on this day in 1963, civil rights activist Medgar Evers was murdered in front of his home in Jackson, Miss., by a Ku Klux Klan member. His story provides a fascinating narrative by which to view race and history: Evers served in the United States Army during World War II and fought in the Battle of Normandy in June 1944. He was honorably discharged as a sergeant, got married, sold insurance and got involved in the civil rights movement by leading voter registration drives.