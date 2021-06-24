Cancel
Youngstown, OH

$150K Youngstown Rotary gift establishes new scholarship at YSU

By Mahoning Matters staff
Mahoning Matters
 19 days ago
YOUNGSTOWN — The YSU Foundation today announced a $150,000 gift from The Youngstown Rotary Foundation to establish The Rotary Club of Youngstown Scholarship. The Youngstown Rotary Foundation Board of Directors and the Rotary Club of Youngstown have made the decision to permanently establish its scholarship endowment at the YSU Foundation to provide greater exposure to the fund and promote the scholarship to broader groups of guidance counselors and graduating seniors in the city and parochial high schools, a news release states.

www.mahoningmatters.com

Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

