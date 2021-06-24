Cancel
San Antonio, TX

That long-term option of virtual learning for San Antonio schools? Never mind

By Danya Perez
expressnews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Antonio school districts are walking back plans to offer virtual classes this fall after state lawmakers failed to pass a bill that would fund that option. Students were forced to learn online when the coronavirus pandemic arrived, then were given the option of returning to classrooms during the school year that just ended. Many did, in percentages that varied by school district and fluctuated as the pandemic ran its course.

