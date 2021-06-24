Cabbage Shed to host cabbage eating contest

ELBERTA — The Cabbage Shed in Elberta is proud to announce the first ever Competitive Cabbage Eating Competition as a fundraiser for the Elberta Farmers Market. The Cabbage Shed, which is named after the fact that the building used to house cabbage and produce from floor to ceiling, is showcasing its “leafy” heritage at 3 p.m. on July 3. A group of Benzie County residents will be competing to see who can eat the most cooked cabbage in three minutes. First place will win $250, second place $150 and third place $50.