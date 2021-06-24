Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elberta, MI

Cabbage Shed to host cabbage eating contest

By Compiled by Colin Merry
manisteenews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELBERTA — The Cabbage Shed in Elberta is proud to announce the first ever Competitive Cabbage Eating Competition as a fundraiser for the Elberta Farmers Market. The Cabbage Shed, which is named after the fact that the building used to house cabbage and produce from floor to ceiling, is showcasing its “leafy” heritage at 3 p.m. on July 3. A group of Benzie County residents will be competing to see who can eat the most cooked cabbage in three minutes. First place will win $250, second place $150 and third place $50.

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Business
Elberta, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Industry
City
Elberta, MI
County
Benzie County, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Elberta, MI
Food & Drinks
City
Frankfort, MI
City
Manistee, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cabbage#Waterfront Park#Vegetables#Honey#Food Drink#The Cabbage Shed#The Ann Arbor Railroad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Industry
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
NBC News

Four Iranians charged with plotting to kidnap author living in Brooklyn

Federal prosecutors have charged four Iranian intelligence operatives with plotting to kidnap a Brooklyn author and human rights activist. The four — Alireza Shavaroghi Farahani, Mahmoud Khazein, Kiya Sadeghi and Omid Noori, all living in Iran — are accused of conspiring to kidnap a Brooklyn journalist, author and human rights activist who has been critical of the Iranian regime.
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

What the American accused of plotting to kill Haiti's President told police

Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN) — Could the traveling pastor with a history of humanitarian work also have masterminded an intricate murder plot to seize power in Haiti?. Christian Emmanuel Sanon, the latest American citizen to be arrested in connection to the assassination of Haiti's President, has been accused by authorities of orchestrating a complex multinational hit job in order to realize his own political ambitions.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...

Comments / 0

Community Policy