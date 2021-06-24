AGARWAL: Immunotherapy: Fighting cancer from within

Tests track how particles might convey a cancer drug to a brain tumor, archaeologists find mummified macaws, and pharaohs get new digs. Hundreds of drugs designed to fight glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive brain cancer, have failed in clinical trials, often because they’re stopped by specialized blood vessels known as the blood-brain barrier. So Joelle Straehla, a postdoctoral fellow in the Hammond Lab at MIT’s Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, is developing nanoparticles that could someday ferry drugs past the barrier and directly to tumors. To test the system, Straehla injects empty nanoparticles and a fluorescent dye into a mouse’s bloodstream as images of the brain are recorded. The dye illuminates the branchlike blood vessels (nine images above). The particles glow in a contrasting hue; if they reach the brain (shown as black), algorithms can detect each glow. In these photos, specks represent several particles clustered in test animals’ healthy cells—suggesting that if particles reach the brain but not a tumor, they might have other uses, like immunotherapy. —Theresa Machemer.