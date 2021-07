After the Grenfell Tower tragedy in June 2017, it became clear that hundreds of buildings all over England were potentially unsafe, because either they had similar cladding materials or failed to meet other fire safety standards. Four years later, we still don’t know for sure how many people are affected. But for many homeowners there has been an unfolding nightmare: first told their homes were potentially at risk of fire, then faced with massive bills to remove flammable cladding, and then realising that for many of them this makes their homes unsellable in their current condition.