Microsoft confirms Android apps will be compatible with Windows 11
Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 11 will support Android apps once the new operating system becomes available. As revealed during the “What’s next for Windows event“, the decision to make Windows 11 compatible with Android apps going forward is a huge move that will see the software become accessible from the new Windows Store. Additionally, apps can be installed onto desktop or taskbar as shortcuts, or alternatively through the Start menu.www.nme.com
