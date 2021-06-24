Microsoft confirms Android apps will be compatible with Windows 11

Certain Mac users want Windows 11. Parallels is going to give it to them. Parallels' timeline for Windows 11 Mac compatibility has not yet been disclosed. Microsoft's latest OS, Windows 11, has been on the minds of Windows enthusiasts since its leaked appearance on the web and June 24 official reveal. But some Mac users have been keeping an eye on the operating system as well, waiting for news of when, if ever, their device of choice would receive Windows 11 compatibility. Parallels' answer to them is straightforward: Windows 11 is coming to Mac, though there are no hard dates yet.