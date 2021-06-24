Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Mumford & Sons guitarist quits band to 'speak freely' on politics

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — Winston Marshall, a founding member of folk-rock group Mumford & Sons, announced Thursday that is leaving the band so that he can “speak freely” about political issues. Marshall took a break from the band in March after sparking a social media storm by tweeting admiration for “Unmasked,” a...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

NBC News

NBC News

172K+
Followers
25K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Ngo
Person
Ben Lovett
Person
Winston Marshall
Person
Marcus Mumford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mumford Sons#Politics#The Band#Political Repression#Antifa#Marshall Co#Hong Kongers#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Grammy
Related
Internetuncrazed.com

Winston Marshall Quits Mumford And Sons After Twitter Controversy

Winston Marshall has made the decision to quit the band Mumford & Sons following an “unintentional Twitter storm”. The 33-year-old banjoist and guitarist made the “difficult decision” to leave the band after receiving criticism from angry Twitter users. In March, Marshall tweeted to his followers about Andy Ngo‘s book Unmasked:...
Musicfoxwilmington.com

Mumford and Sons’ Winston Marshall talks decision to quit band after political backlash: A ‘moral conundrum’

Mumford & Sons founding member Winston Marshall is opening up about his decision to announce his exit from the band so that he can “speak freely” about politics. The 33-year-old was known as the lead guitarist and banjo player for the band. Last month, he quit the band after sparking a social media storm in March by tweeting admiration for “Unmasked,” a book by right-wing writer-activist Andy Ngo that attacked far-left militant groups collectively known as antifa.
MusicWwd.com

Inhaler Is the Dublin-based, Genre-Rejecting ‘It’ Band Led by Bono’s Son

Inhaler was roughly halfway through completing songs for their debut album when the pandemic hit. The band — composed of vocalist and guitarist Eli Hewson, bassist Robert Keating, guitarist Josh Jenkinson and drummer Ryan McMahon — released their first single in 2017 and have been building toward the record ever since, and yet suddenly the entire world changed, and with it the way they made music.
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Guitarist Olly Steele Quits Monuments

Guitarist Olly Steele has quit Monuments after being in the band for a decade. “What’s cracking. I’m stepping down from Monuments. “It’s been ten incredible years of highs and lows and I’m extremely grateful for the entire experience. “It’s been a huge part of my life and many of the...
Musicqrockonline.com

Pop Evil Bassist Matt Dirito Quits Band

Bassist Matt DiRito is leaving Pop Evil. DiRito broke the news on Instagram over the weekend writing, “So long, but not goodbye.” He went on to explain, “The time has come for me to part ways with Pop Evil. The decision has been made that I will not be joining them on their upcoming tour, or any future tours. Walking away from something I’ve helped build is not easy- but it is the best thing for the band, myself and our respective futures. Pop Evil will continue on and so will I, just not together. The details surrounding my departure are only known by a few people, and respectfully it will remain that way. I would have loved to play for you all one more time, and I am sorry that it did not work out that way. I would like to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your endless support and love. I wish Pop Evil nothing but success in all of their future endeavors and I am thankful for the time that I was able to be part of it.” Have you ever walked away from something/someone you really loved? Why?
Musicwcsx.com

Metallica, Green Day Booked for Global Citizen Live 2021

Metallica and Green Day are among a stacked list of over 30 artists set to perform at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert. Per Global Citizen’s website, the 24-hour broadcast will take place on Saturday, September 25 and will be simulcast across a number of broadcast channels and internet platforms including ABC, BBC, FX, ABC News Live, YouTube, Twitter and Hulu.
MusicMetalSucks

Guitarist Parker Lundgren Quits Queensrÿche

Guitarist Parker Lundgren has announced his departure from Queensrÿche after a dozen years with the band. “For several years, I have been deeply immersed in collecting and selling guitars, as well as rare and fascinating musical instruments. This passion led to the opening of my guitar store Diablo Guitars in 2019. Since then, my business has grown and I recently acquired a storefront with a full-service repair shop. In 2020, my wife and I opened Lucky Devil Latte, which has quickly expanded to multiple locations. With these new endeavors and ensuing responsibilities, my time to devote to Queensrÿche has become increasingly strained, and I no longer am able to commit the time and focus it deserves. For these reasons, I have made the difficult decision to step down from my role as guitarist in Queensrÿche.
Musicallaccess.com

Damon Albarn

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Damon Albarn has announced the release of his new solo album, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, coming November 12th. Originally intended as an orchestral piece inspired by the landscapes of Iceland, 2020 saw Albarn return to the music in lockdown and develop the work to 11 tracks. The album title is taken from a John Clare poem, Love and Memory.
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

Chvrches Debuts Empowering New Single “Good Girls”

Scottish indie band Chvrches released their newest single “Good Girls” on July 12, 2021. This is the third single from their upcoming album, Screen Violence, which is due out Aug. 27, 2021 via Glassnote Records. “Good Girls” debuted on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show at 6:10 PM BST. It...
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...
Musicloudersound.com

Judas Priest threatened KK Downing with legal action over his new band name, guitarist claims

Former Judas Priest guitarist KK Downing has re-entered the music business with a new band, KK's Priest, featuring former Judas Priest vocalist Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens, and the group are set to release their debut album, Sermons Of The Sinner, on August 20 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records. But in a new interview with Rock Hard Greece, Downing reveals that lawyers acting on behalf of his former brothers-in-metal threatened him with legal action over his choice of band name.
Musicwypr.org

Lyndsey McKenna

From a sun-drenched spot outside Electric Lady Studios, Jack Antonoff and company perform intimate revisions of songs from their forthcoming album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night. Harry Styles: Tiny Desk Concert. ,. The former One Direction singer gave a charming performance of "Watermelon Sugar," "Adore You" and other...
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Watch Foo Fighters Cover Bee Gees’ ‘You Should Be Dancing’

Foo Fighters have unveiled a new video for their high-energy cover of Bee Gees' "You Should Be Dancing." The song is one of six Bee Gees covers Foo Fighters recorded for their upcoming album, Hail Satin, an LP that will be released under the alter ego the Dee Gees. The album also includes "Night Fever,” “Tragedy” and “More Than A Woman," as well as Andy Gibb’s “Shadow Dancing.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy