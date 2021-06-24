Mumford & Sons guitarist quits band to 'speak freely' on politics

Bassist Matt DiRito is leaving Pop Evil. DiRito broke the news on Instagram over the weekend writing, “So long, but not goodbye.” He went on to explain, “The time has come for me to part ways with Pop Evil. The decision has been made that I will not be joining them on their upcoming tour, or any future tours. Walking away from something I’ve helped build is not easy- but it is the best thing for the band, myself and our respective futures. Pop Evil will continue on and so will I, just not together. The details surrounding my departure are only known by a few people, and respectfully it will remain that way. I would have loved to play for you all one more time, and I am sorry that it did not work out that way. I would like to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your endless support and love. I wish Pop Evil nothing but success in all of their future endeavors and I am thankful for the time that I was able to be part of it.” Have you ever walked away from something/someone you really loved? Why?