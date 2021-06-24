Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Local muralist offering kids a chance to learn, create

By Tim Griffin
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3in3Ib_0aeInNlJ00

With COVID-19 restrictions lifting, summer camps in the Coastal Bend are returning to full operation.

At the Garcia Arts and Education Center, children are able to develop their creative skills by painting a mural.

Local muralist Mayra Zamora said the project offers kids a great way to learn more about Hispanic culture as well as working as a team.

“I really wanted this summer to be fun and exciting because they missed a whole year with me last year,”Zamora said. “So I really wanted the students’ input this time so they got to research, they got to print it out and design and color their own animals.”

These plans excited members of her class.

“I like I guess just painting,” summer camp student Veronica Nieves said. “I like the color yellow and the color purple. I like painting like around the sides and stuff.”

They hope to finish the mural by the beginning of next month..

Comments / 0

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
663K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muralist#Arts#Animals#Summer Camps#The Coastal Bend#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Related
Kidsvisitcos.com

Kids Summertime Paint & Create Camp

Camp will be offered for 5 consecutive days Monday- Friday, 3 hours per day. The last hour on Friday, we will host an art show for family and friends to marvel at what the campers have created. Campers will enjoy music, games, snacks, and painting!. Week 2 Option July...
Politicsthesunpapers.com

Local library offers summer fun

Summer is in full swing all around town, and the library is no exception. To keep up with the return to active community life, we’re excited to announce extended hours, more seating and lots of great services to keep Moorestownians of all ages connected, reading and learning this summer. First,...
EntertainmentPosted by
Red Tricycle

9 Reasons Learning a Musical Instrument Benefits Kids

When your little one comes home from school, excitedly gripping a flyer from the music department, you might express hesitation. Is it worth it to invest the time and money into letting your child play an instrument?. The answer is a decided yes for many reasons. Engaging your child’s musical...
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Youth learn baking basics at UD for Kids

Ashlee Luensmann wielded a spatula as she mixed together ingredients for a vanilla frosting on Thursday afternoon at the University of Dubuque. With some milk and plenty of stirring, the 10-year-old and her teammates concocted a mix of red, white and blue frosting for Fourth of July-themed cupcakes. “This is...
Elmira, NYNewsChannel 36

Local organization offering free art classes to kids

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- An interactive free art workshop for kids is underway through two local organizations in Elmira. The Ernie Davis Community Center says these art classes give kids a chance to express themselves. The program isn't only about art, kids also learn how to have confidence in their skills and abilities.
Oneonta, NYPosted by
THE DAILY STAR

Program offers chance to learn about theater

Adults who want to learn more about acting and how a theater production is produced are invited to the Oneonta First United Presbyterian “Red Door” Church on Tuesday and Thursday mornings for a theater arts residency. The residency, directed by thespian Barbara Gregson and musician Eric Porter, is administered through...
Kidsmontanarightnow.com

Sign & Play event helping kids learn to communicate

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Children's Museum of Montana and Conservatory ASL Northwest (CAN) teamed up to help build language skills in children through an event called 'Sign & Play'. "The purpose of sign and play is to present a positive deaf presence in our community for exposure and inclusion,"...
Kingsport, TNRogersville Review

Camp offered for kids and their grandparents

KINGSPORT — The young and young at heart are invited to an intergenerational fun camp Thursday, July 22, for grandparents and their grandchildren ages 9 and up. The one-day Summer Fun Camp featuring The Art of Zentangle®, is sponsored by the Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning (KACL), a continuing education program offered through a partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport to provide adults, regardless of education background or age, opportunities to attend stimulating courses, lectures and special events.
Anderson, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Kids Block Party gives community a chance to celebrate

ANDERSON — For the second year, India Allen assembled fireworks, bounce houses, and an after-dark movie for the Kids Block Party at 19th and Hendricks streets. “I love doing this,” Allen said. “We just want everyone to have a good time without having to worry about them paying for anything.
Gatesville, TXGatesville Messenger

Local artist creates murals around town

Longtime resident of Gatesville Niki Foster is making the town beautiful one mural at a time. Foster began painting as a young child and has only grown to be more passionate about the hobby since then. She enjoys a wide variety of painting, such as canvas and mural painting, but says her favorite type of art to create is abstract.
KidsWDEF

Silverdale Helping Kids Learn to Fish

Summer is in full swing, but that hasn’t stopped the learning over at Silverdale Baptist Academy. In fact, the Seahawks are combining a favorite summer sport with science. Here’s News 12’s Angela Moryan with the story. Angie: What did you learn when you were fishing today?. Said 7th grader Claire...
Huntington, NYABC7 Los Angeles

Long Island farm offers classes to help kids learn about sustainability and healthy eating habits

HUNTINGTON, New York -- A historic Long Island farm has opened a school for young children, planting seeds at an early age about the importance of sustainability. The owner of Kerber's Farm, Nick Voulgaris, saved the Huntington institution in 2013 when the family who owned it wanted to step away from the industry. Buyers eyeing the property were interested in building condominiums.
Winterset, IAWinterset Madisonian

Children climb, explore, and learn outside local library

Why were a red fire engine, a green John Deere tractor, a flying drone, an ambulance, a black police car, and a bright orange dump truck all parked north and west of the Winterset Public Library last Saturday? They all were participating in the Winterset Public Library’s annual Touch-a-Truck event which gave kids of all ages an opportunity to climb, […]
New Boston, TXbowiecountynow.com

Firework Business Creating Sparks for Locals

Brody and Meagan Epperson are beginning their 6th season of selling fireworks this coming July. They are going to have a bit of a different scenery this year, including five different food vendors set up near their firework stand in New Boston. Meagan says, “We are a family owned and operated business. Everything we do is for fun and to support our community.”
InterneteSchool Online

4 ideas to create engaging online learning activities

While most schools plan for full in-person returns in the fall, plans are not 100 percent certain right now. Variables such as more contagious COVID strains, approval and availability of vaccines for children younger than 12, and local COVID outbreaks could force schools back to online learning for weeks at a time.
Pepper Pike, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

Kids learn about police work in summer camp

PEPPER PIKE — A day in the life of a police officer is no longer a mystery to the children who took part in the recent Junior Police Academy Camp in Pepper Pike. School Resource Officer Todd Bennett of the Pepper Pike Police Department and the Orange City School District led a camp June 14-18 on police skills that culminated with a visit from the SWAT team.
Cottageville, SCwalterborolive.com

Cottageville kids learn how to be “distinguished” in new program

A group of boys at Cottageville Elementary School received special training this school year on what it takes to be a gentleman, a new program created by the school’s police officer. Cottageville’s School Resource Officer Ray Crawford started the Distinguished Young Men’s Club at the local school this year. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy