Portland, OR

Excessive Heat Warning From Saturday Through Monday

KXL
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleURGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE. ORZ005>008-014>016-WAZ020-022-039-040-045-046-250700- Central Willamette Valley-South Willamette Valley- Upper Hood River Valley-Western Columbia River Gorge- Central Columbia River Gorge-Willapa Hills-I- 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County-Greater Vancouver Area- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of St. Helens, Clatskanie, Hillsboro,. Portland, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem,. McMinnville, Woodburn,...

