HELP-NM plays a vital role for families in Luna County

DEMING – HELP-NM weathered the COVID-19 pandemic and continued to provide the essential services that are vital to working mothers and fathers in the community. The early childhood education and resource centers dot Luna County for parents of children six weeks to five years of age. “We begin with expected mothers and take children up to Head Start and New Mexico Pre-K,” said Tricia Gutierrez, manager of the Family Resource Center at 500 East Oak Street.