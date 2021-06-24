Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Luna County, NM

HELP-NM plays a vital role for families in Luna County

Deming Headlight
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEMING – HELP-NM weathered the COVID-19 pandemic and continued to provide the essential services that are vital to working mothers and fathers in the community. The early childhood education and resource centers dot Luna County for parents of children six weeks to five years of age. “We begin with expected mothers and take children up to Head Start and New Mexico Pre-K,” said Tricia Gutierrez, manager of the Family Resource Center at 500 East Oak Street.

www.demingheadlight.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, NM
State
New Mexico State
Luna County, NM
Government
City
Deming, NM
County
Luna County, NM
Deming, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Frc#The Milo Center#Jardin De Los Ninos#Deming Area Office#Family Resource Center#Helpnm Com#Education Screenings#Social#Transition#Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.

Comments / 0

Community Policy