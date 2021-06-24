Cancel
All weapon buffs and nerfs for the Genesis Collection Event in Apex Legends

By Ethan Ken
gamepur.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Genesis Collection Event has brought a lot of changes to Apex Legends. As for the balance changes, there were a fair amount of both Legend changes and weapon changes. Most of the weapon changes are relatively simple, but the P2020 got a pretty significant rework, mostly in terms of mag sizes. For weapons, this time is it mostly buffs. Overall, four weapons saw changes with this update: The P2020, the Spitfire, the 30-30 Repeater, and the Longbow. Here are all of the buffs and nerfs for weaponry in the Genesis Collection Event.

