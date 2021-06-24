Cancel
German Marquez's near-perfect day and my dream Derby lineup

Cover picture for the articlePaul Holden recaps the Rockies series split against the Mariners and gives his dream lineup for the 2021 Home Run Derby. He also asks, is Ryan McMahon an All-Star?

Ryan Mcmahon
