Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

England’s Covid rates rising but vaccine breaking link with deaths – NHS chief

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o3P6P_0aeIlw8y00
Coronavirus – Sun Jun 20, 2021 (PA Wire)

NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said that with more than nine million people in their 20s and 30s having had a first jab, the country is “well on track” for July 19 when Covid restrictions could be eased.

His comments come after new figures from Public Health England (PHE), published on Thursday, showed that Covid-19 rates in all regions of England are continuing to increase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRDDR_0aeIlw8y00
HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

North-west England has the highest rate with 238.9 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to June 20, up week-on-week from 200.3.

This is the highest rate for the region since the week ending January 31.

North-east England has the second highest rate at 173.6, up sharply from 94.1, while Eastern England has the lowest rate which is up from 37.4 to 46.9.

However, PHE said that Covid-19 hospital admissions and deaths with Covid-19 have only “increased slightly” in the week to June 20.

Sir Simon said: “It’s now clear that the NHS vaccination campaign is clearly breaking the link between Covid infections on the one hand, and hospitalisations – and it appears deaths – on the other.

“Nine-and-a-half million people in their 20s and 30s have now already had their first Covid jab, and since we’re now open to all adults, this weekend we’ll be having another ‘GrabAJab’ campaign.

“So we are well on track in the sprint to July 19 and the summer freedoms we all hope to see.”

He also said that next week the NHS will be “firing the starting gun” on planning for autumn Covid boosters and the flu campaign.

Sir Simon added: “Next week we’ll also be firing the starting gun across the NHS on planning for the autumn Covid booster and flu campaign, as soon as we get the advice from the JCVI [Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation].

“That campaign will run from the early September through to mid-December, and will further reinforce our shared immunity wall against winter Covid.”

The latest Test and Trace figures show that 55,417 people tested positive for Covid-19 in England at least once in the week to June 16, up 34% on the previous week.

It is the highest number of people testing positive since the week to February 24.

Meanwhile, PHE said that case rates in England among all age groups are continuing to rise, with the highest among 20 to 29-year-olds at 267.9 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to June 20, up week-on-week from 200.4.

The second highest rate is among 10 to 19-year-olds, the age group to see the biggest week-on-week increase, up from 146.1 to 217.4.

PHE medical director Dr Yvonne Doyle said: “Cases continue to rise across the country, with the largest case rates in those aged 20-29.

“While many of us are enjoying the relaxation of restrictions and events as summer begins, we all need to help control infections.

“The easiest way to do this is by getting both doses of the vaccine as soon as you are offered, remind ourselves it is safer to mix outside, keep our distance where possible and wear a face covering when required.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

29K+
Followers
80K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs England#Covid Vaccine#Uk#Nhs England#Public Health England#Covid 19 Hospital#Phe Medical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Jada Pinkett Smith comes clean about her shaved head

Jada Pinkett Smith has shown off her new look - a shaved head inspired by her daughter. On Monday, the actress re-posted an Instagram photo of herself and 20-year-old Willow, her daughter with husband Will Smith, saying: “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed❣️”
Cell PhonesPosted by
The US Sun

How do I use the NHS covid vaccination app?

BRITS will have to show proof of a full vaccination if they want to avoid quarantining when they arrive from countries on the amber list, Grant Shapps confirmed. But how can I show proof and how do I get the NHS app? Below is everything you need to know... 🔵...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Doom-monger ex-Chief Scientific Adviser Sir David King warns scrapping lockdown 'in one go' on July 19 is 'very, very risky' and claims the number of Covid deaths will rise 'within three weeks' - even though most adults have received vaccine

A former Chief Scientific Adviser has warned that the decision to remove most lockdown measures on July 19 is 'very, very risky' and claimed that the number of people dying with coronavirus will rise dramatically within three weeks - despite most adults being vaccinated. Sir David King, the chairman of...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid: Keep working from home after 19 July, Public Health England urges

People should continue to work from home for the next four to six weeks if they are able to do so amid surging cases of coronavirus, a key figure at Public Health England has urged.As Boris Johnson prepares to drop the work-from-home guidance on 19 July, alongside vast swathes of legal restrictions, Dr Susan Hopkins warned the country was “approximately three doubling times away from the peak” of the third wave.She added if the R rate of transmission exceeded 2, it would be “high likely” the country would see “very high numbers of hospital admissions”. On 6 July, 563...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson says the UK's vaccine rollout HAS 'broken the link' between Covid infections and deaths as he insists the nation is now in the 'final furlong' ahead of last step in lockdown exit roadmap on July 19

Boris Johnson today said it is 'ever clearer' that the UK's vaccination drive has 'broken the link' between coronavirus infections and deaths as he insisted the nation is now in the 'final furlong' of lockdown. The Prime Minister conceded there has been a significant surge in Covid-19 cases in recent...
Public Healthinvesting.com

‘Long Covid’ Will Surge Among Young, England’s Chief Medic Warns

(Bloomberg) -- So-called long Covid is set to soar among younger people in England when remaining coronavirus restrictions are lifted, England’s chief medical officer warned. Chris Whitty said that while he expected deaths to be “much lower” proportionally compared to previous waves, long Covid remains “a worry.”. “Since there’s a...
CancerPosted by
The Independent

Public Health England accused of misleading cancer patients over Covid vaccine

Public Health England (PHE) has been accused by a cancer charity of making “misleading” claims about the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines for some people with weakened immune systems.Blood Cancer UK’s chief executive, Gemma Peters, said she was “deeply concerned” with a PHE statement published this week that made “generalised conclusions” about the levels of protection at-risk groups can expect after receiving jabs.A PHE press statement published on Friday said the vaccines offered “high levels” of protection for most people with underlying health conditions. It cited study data from more than one million people in at-risk groups that showed overall vaccine...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Are Covid cases slowing? Week-on-week increase in infections slows for sixth day in a row with 32,551 positive tests... but experts fear England's Euro 2020 final could reverse trend - as hospitalisations and deaths continue to rise

Britain's recent surge in Covid cases may be showing signs of slowing, official data suggested today — despite fears the outbreak could breach 100,000 infections a day within a fortnight. Department of Health bosses posted 32,551 new infections, up 16.3 per cent on last Thursday. But today is the sixth...
Public HealthMedscape News

Tackling Shortage of Doctors Must Be an 'Urgent Priority'

NHS staff in England face "immense" pressure because of a shortage of doctors, according to the British Medical Association (BMA). The Association said that almost 50,000 more doctors were needed if the health service was to keep up with demand for its services. The BMA analysis came as the Royal...
WorldPosted by
The US Sun

Hunt for mystery Italian woman feared to be Covid ‘patient zero’ as sample showed antibodies weeks before Wuhan outbreak

A HUNT for the Coronavirus 'patient zero' has led WHO officials to a mystery Italian woman whose skin sample showed she had the virus weeks before the outbreak in Wuhan. The 25-year-old had visited a hospital in Milan with a sore throat and skin lesions back in November 2019- a month before the first case of Covid-19 was reported in China.

Comments / 0

Community Policy