State Trooper in Stable Condition After Being Shot Wednesday Night
A State Trooper was shot Wednesday night after responding to a reported domestic dispute in the Southern Tier. Trooper Ryan Thorp was shot in the arm and is listed in stable condition at Wilson Medical Center in Binghamton after undergoing surgery. The man that shot Thorp, 44-year Scott Mawhiney, of Deposit, was arraigned Thursday on felony attempted murder charges and sent to Broome County Jail.www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
