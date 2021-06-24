State Trooper in Stable Condition After Being Shot Wednesday Night

A 21-year old Stanley man broke his pelvis and a number of bones in his back after losing control of his car on State Route 14A in the town of Seneca Saturday night. Authorities say Caleb Roat was speeding when his car went off the road, struck an embankment, and launched into a wooded area, overturning several times before coming to rest in a gully. He was airlifted to Strong and is listed in stable condition. He will be ticketed for speeding and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.