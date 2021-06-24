TOWER OF TERROR: Scarlett Johansson will Star In and Produce Upcoming Disney Film

The debut of Black Widow on Disney+’s Premier Access tier (and in theaters!) happens 14 months after the pandemic began bumping it farther and farther down the schedule until 2020 became the first year without a Marvel Cinematic Universe film since 2009. Whether you found the break refreshing or tragic is a matter of perspective, and thank Stan Lee in Valhalla that three MCU TV series debuted this year, lest devotees suffer even more. This is a long way of saying that the MCU, enjoyable as it is, is starting to consume the pop-cultural world like a great white in a feeding frenzy. We feel its absence intently; some of us have experienced the weird psychological effect where we feel grossly inadequate if we aren’t quite caught up on Loki yet, as if the zeitgeist is our god (and let’s be clear, if it’s a god, it’s a god of mischief). Regardless, as long as we keep shoveling money into the Disney-Marvel hole, the hits will keep coming — and Black Widow, which is a sayonara for Scarlett Johansson’s character and the first of 11 movies in Phase Four of the MCU (sigh? Maybe, but yeah, kind of), gives us our fix.