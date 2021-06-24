Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

MeetingPlay and BizBash Partner on Hybrid Event Tech for BizBash at Connect Tampa

By PRWeb
Times Union
 19 days ago

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. MeetingPlay, the leading technology company focused on creating innovative solutions for in-person, virtual and hybrid events, has teamed up with BizBash as the live events and media brand’s hybrid event technology partner for BizBash at Connect Tampa 2021, with MeetingPlay underwriting the cost of virtual education. The two companies will come together to empower event professionals with ideas, education and resources to create elevated events in the post-pandemic era, providing Super Bowl-caliber experiences for all attendees, both in-person and virtual. The partnership continues on the back of a successful partnership for the inaugural Virtual 2020 BizBash Event Style Awards.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Event#Connect Tampa#Leading Brands#Prweb#Meetingplay Founder#Linkedin#Meetingplay#Gathergeeks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
Related
Softwaremartechseries.com

Acquia Advances Composable Enterprise with Latest Version of Digital Experience Platform

Digital experience company Acquia today announced major updates to the Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Acquia Open DXP is powered by Drupal Cloud and Marketing Cloud, bringing the full power of the integrated Acquia platform to enable marketers, developers and IT operators to assemble and deploy digital experiences for every point in the customer journey. This latest version includes support for the employee experience, a new China hosting service and a newly integrated user interface for Marketing Cloud, among other enhancements.
Technologymartechseries.com

Logiq Partners with Peer39 to Bring Advanced Pre-Bid Keyword, Contextual & Brand Safety Solutions to E-Commerce Marketing

Logiq, Inc., a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, has partnered with Peer39 to provide small and medium-sized brands (SMBs), and the agencies that serve them, with the industry’s largest and most scaled pre-bid keyword, contextual and brand safety solutions for modern marketers. Integrated within Logiq’s Digital Marketing platform, Logiq’s clients will have direct access to Peer39’s industry-leading capabilities within a single experience.
Internetaithority.com

Voxprotocol Announces Strategic Partnership with Voice Marketing Platform, Cashew.ai

Strategic partnership formed to promote Voice Apps created by Cashew.ai via Voxprotocol’s in-app Audio Ad inventory. Voxprotocol and Cashew.ai are pleased to announce they have entered into a global strategic partnership. The new partnership will provide the Voice marketing platform, Cashew.ai with premier access to Voxprotocol’s constantly growing monthly active userbase of their successful Triple-A Voice Apps.
Technologymartechseries.com

DRUID AI Reaches New Business Opportunities in APAC with its First Taiwanese Partner – OMNIA Inc.

DRUID, a worldwide leader in conversational AI technology for enterprise productivity, and OMNIA, a Taiwanese consulting company for system development and process design, are pleased to announce they have initiated a strategic partnership focused on next-generation hyper-automation capabilities. The aim is to strengthen the value of automation to help expedite the business processes efficiently across all different kinds of organizations.
TechnologyHouston Chronicle

archTIS Unveils New Global Channel Partner Program

BOSTON (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. archTIS, a global technology provider of innovative solutions for secure collaboration of sensitive information, today announced the launch a new global Channel Partner Program to provide resellers, system integrators and MSSPs with an opportunity to add NC Protect to their solution portfolio to provide advanced information security to customers using Microsoft 365 and Nutanix Files collaboration applications. archTIS will focus on recruiting partners in the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe Middle East Africa (EMEA) geographies.
Technologymartechseries.com

Optimizely Introduces Technology Partner Network

Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform provider, announced the launch of the Optimizely Technology Partner Network, a new program aimed at bringing a smarter tech stack to customers through strategic partnerships with best-of-breed software companies. With its category-leading DXP, Optimizely and its partners offer customers the best apps and integrations for their customized digital experience needs – empowering them to achieve outsized outcomes.
BusinessTimes Union

"SAVIC Inc" in North America Accelerating Rise with SAP, data and cloud modernization solutions for North American clients & creating new IT career opportunities

SAVIC, Inc. (SAVIC) a leading global provider of Digital platform offerings, announced today that it is expanding its global footprint by opening a new office in one of the leading US tech hubs, Florida, St. Petersburg. ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. SAVIC, Inc. (SAVIC) a leading global provider...
Softwaremartechseries.com

GaleForce Digital Technologies Introduces Workamajig API Integration for MediaForce Media Planning and Buying Software

MediaForce First Platform to Integrate with Popular Project Management Software’s Media Plans Function. GaleForce Digital Technologies announced the introduction of the newest API integration for its robust MediaForce media planning and buying platform. GaleForce is partnering with Project Management Software leader Workamajig, whose new Media Plans functionality will fully integrate with MediaForce. This agreement makes GaleForce Digital Technologies the first and only company to implement Workamajig’s Media Plans tool in connecting media planning ventures from outside of Workamajig automatically into its interface. “We are thrilled to further our integration capabilities with Workamajig in the Media Accounting space,” GaleForce Digital Technologies COO Erin Labrato remarked when reached for comment. “We’ve launched a successful working partnership with Workamajig over the last year and will continue to grow our capabilities within both platforms to further foster a synergistic relationship beneficial to our mutual clients.”
TechnologyTimes Union

Bluefin and System Innovators Announce Partnership for PCI-Validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) and Payment Processing

The security and scope reduction of Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution is now available through the System Innovators iNovah platform. JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and ATLANTA (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Bluefin, the leading provider of payment security technologies including PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) solutions for healthcare, higher education, government and petroleum, has announced...
BusinessBusiness Insider

GoldCann International Inc. Announces Engineering Agreement With Hybrid Tech, LLC

TORONTO, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Goldcann International Inc. ("Goldcann" or the "Company"), a Canadian corporation headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a contract arrangement with Hybrid Tech, LLC ("Hybrid Tech"), a global leader in the design and construction of cannabis extraction facilities. Work will begin immediately on the feasibility and engineering specifications of the Company's 40,000 sq. ft. extraction, processing and packaging facility that will manufacture cannabis products for the Mexican retail market.
Internetrismedia.com

Virtual or In-Person? Connecting With Your Team in a Hybrid World

To Zoom or not to Zoom?—that is the question. At least it is in today’s covid-recovering, hybrid world. When you’re running a team filled with several active real estate agents, the question becomes even more convoluted. So, what’s the best course of action? It’s not one-size-fits-all, but here’s how you can decide how to best communicate with your real estate team, whether virtual or in person.
Businessfinextra.com

MYCDD partners IDnow on due diligence tech

Jersey-based fintech company and provider of secure due diligence document management MYCDD has partnered with IDnow, a leading European identity verification platform provider. IDnow enables MYCDD to offer enhanced and comprehensive identity verification solutions to its global client base. Through the new solution, MYCDD will be able to offer clients...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Addison Group Expands Technology Consulting Offering via Strategic Partnership with ArcLight Consulting

CHICAGO (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Addison Group, a professional services firm specializing in talent solutions and consulting, today announced the acquisition of ArcLight Consulting, a provider of comprehensive Human Capital Management (HCM) Cloud implementation services, based in Burlington, Massachusetts. The acquisition furthers Addison Group’s position as a leader in the...
Technologymartechseries.com

Hyland joins Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Program for Content Services Platforms

Program identifies technology providers that pledge commitment to unbiased, representative reviews. Hyland, a leading content services provider, has joined the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Program, designed specifically to build the trust and credibility between stakeholders in the Gartner Peer Insights community and leading software and services providers. As part of the program, Hyland gained senior-level commitment to invite unbiased reviews from its customer community and ensure it delivers positive and successful interactions.*
BusinessTimes Union

Cybereason Launches Global 'Defenders League' Partner Program

Cybereason enhances its channel program to reward the cybersecurity industry’s trusted advisors. Cybereason, the leader in future-ready attack protection, launched ‘The Cybereason Defenders League’ a Global Partner community, designed to reward the cybersecurity industry’s most trusted advisors and solution providers by increasing their margins and profitability. Members of this program will gain access to award-winning technology and services to help end users stop cyber attacks.
TechnologyTimes Union

Lite-A-Foto's Backlit Framing System Launches Today on Kickstarter

Introducing Lite-A-Foto™: A New Way to Experience Your Photographs. Lite-A-Foto™, the world’s first customizable display of illuminated floating frames is launched today on Kickstarter. The first of its kind illuminated framing system gives everyone a new way to experience their photos. The Lite-A-Foto website allows you to select a configuration,...
SoftwareTimes Union

Influitive Named as a Top 100 Software Company

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Influitive Corporation was named today to The Top 100 Software Companies of 2021 list compiled by The Software Report. Influitive is an award recipient under the category of Customer Advocacy, Community and Engagement Platform. The Software Report produces an annual list of the most important...
Portland, ORTimes Union

Portland Engineering Inc., and Thompson Duke Industrial LLC settle patent infringement litigation against ATG Pharma Inc. and Advanced Integrated Robotics Inc.

PORTLAND, Ore. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Portland Engineering Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Thompson Duke Industrial, LLC, (collectively “Portland Engineering”) announce that they have entered into a settlement agreement with Canadian defendants ATG Pharma Inc. and Advanced Integrated Robotics Inc. (collectively “ATG Pharma”), ending the patent disputes between the companies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy