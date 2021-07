A new TV spot for Marvel's Black Widow has arrived. It contains a lot of scenes we've seen previously, but some bits appeared to be new or extended. In the new "Chance" trailer, we get a look back in time at a young Natasha Romanoff. "We all have secrets. We can't erase the past. At some point, we all have to choose between what the world wants you to be and who you are. This is our chance, to set things right," Scarlett Johansson says in the narration.