Rumors that Prince Harry didn't waste any time getting out of London have been circulating all day, thanks, in part, to a report from the Daily Mail. The outlet claimed that Harry was in a car within 20 minutes of the unveiling ceremony for Princess Diana's statue coming to a close on July 1. The outlet didn't confirm where Harry headed following the unveiling, simply pointing out that he didn't stick around to, say, hang out with his older brother, Prince William. And while Harry may have left the event 20 minutes after it was over, we now know that Harry did not go directly to Heathrow Airport in London.