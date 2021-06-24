G2 Ranks RFPIO Among Top Software in Summer 2021 Grid Report
RFPIO Included in 4 Categories, Leads RFP Software Category for 10th Straight Quarter. Today, G2 recognized RFPIO, the leader in RFP and response management software, as an industry leader in four of its Summer 2021 Grid Reports. Each Grid Report is ranked according to positive user reviews, which means earning top spots is a testament to the commitment RFPIO has to its users and redefining what is possible for the future of work.www.timesunion.com
