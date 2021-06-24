Disney Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts About Scarlett Johansson's Upcoming Tower Of Terror Movie

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Johansson recalled meeting Jost when she filmed a sketch he'd written during her appearance on Saturday Night Live in 2010. She explained, "It was some dumb parody that he had written, and he was in there partly directing this segment we had to do... That's my first memory of him. He seemed very confident at the time. I don't know if he felt that way, but in that environment, if you're not confident as a writer, your stuff just never gets produced."