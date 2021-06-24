Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

The Most Dangerous ZIP Code in Central Florida. Do You Live Here?

Posted by 
Toni Koraza
Toni Koraza
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nCSPz_0aeIkIAd00
The most dangerous zip code in Central FloridaPhoto by Dan Dennis on Unsplash

“It’s a beautiful sunny Florida day, so it must be time for the liberals to tell us how terrible we are. The latest target? Orlando.”

If you’ve ever been to Orlando, you know this is a beautiful city. The theme parks are unrivaled on the East Coast and possibly in the world. Walt Disney World Parks, Universal Theme Parks, and SeaWorld are just a few drops in the fun sea of Orlando’s life.

However, Orlando does not look that pretty on paper as it does when you’re gliding down one of Disney’s rollercoasters.

Orlando’s 32803 is the most dangerous zip code in Central Florida, according to Esri and Applied Geographic Solutions. This area has a population of just over 20,000 people, but it’s where there were more crimes committed than any other zip code in the entire of Central Florida last year. These numbers may look strange initially because unemployment is not rampantly high, and median income sits at a comfortable $50,000. It’s not easy to immediately understand why Esri gave this neighborhood the highest crime rank in Central Florida. But the numbers are here, and the peripheral part of Orlando’s Downton looks like a crime-infested warzone at first glance.

Hampton Park, East Central park, Colonialtown Center, Coytown, and many other places are a must-see for tourists that visit Orlando every year. It’s also the place that’s plagued with robbery, assault, burglary, theft, and motor vehicle theft.

The 32801 has a D rating on CrimeGrade. Residents of Orlando’s downtown experience a high possibility of experiencing any of the unpleasantries mentioned above. Almost 81% of zip codes in America are safer than Orlando’s peripheral downtown. Your chance of becoming a victim is 1 in 12 in northwest neighborhoods, while the safety gets better in Southeast neighborhoods. These are pretty scary statistics when you think about it.

But the rampant crime rate may not give us the full picture of everyday life in Orlando. 

Because the city is a touristic hotspot, we can reasonably expect higher crime rates in attractive areas, like southern neighborhoods in 32803. Robberies, mugging, and assault can happen to anyone who’s unlucky to find themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time, especially so in places like Rowena Gardens, Lake Formosa, and Orwin Manor.

However, this is probably not the most dangerous place in Central Florida, and not even in Orlando alone. The crime rate is assumingly higher because people report more often in these areas. Police evidence the statistics, but they sometimes miss the mark on determining the extremes, like the most dangerous or the safest places around the city.

For example, Tymber Skan on the Lake Condominiums under Zip Code 32839 is an incomparably more dangerous place to live, visit, live or even drive thought than any place in Orlando’s downtown. The line of condos off South Texas is dubbed the most destructive neighborhood in Orlando and possibly one of the worst in the US. However, data is scarce, and we can’t certainly claim this, but a short drive down these streets makes it clear. Orlando has worse neighborhoods than Colonialtown North, Lake Formosa, and Orwin Manor.

In conclusion

Orlando’s 32803 is technically the most dangerous place in Central Florida. The FBI compiles data on the number of violent crimes, murders, and property crimes that occur annually for every area across America to rank them based on their level of crime per capita. Based on these statistics, it appears as though this particular neighborhood has a high rate of violence when compared with other areas in the United States. 

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Toni Koraza

Toni Koraza

Miami, FL
2K+
Followers
277
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

Curious Fellow | Founder at Mad Company, and MadX.Digital | Writes about Current Events, Lifestyle, and Money |

 https://www.madx.digital/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Central Park#Zip Codes#Crime Rates#Universal Theme Parks#Seaworld#Crimegrade#Fbi#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Disney
Related
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Toni Koraza

How Long Before Ponte Vedra Beach is Completely Underwater

Beachfront homes are already crumbling onto Ponte Vedra Beach. Ponte Vedra Beach is a rare gem of pure joy, white sand, and magic in the Floridian peninsula. The beach is only 30min ride from Jacksonville and thus a favorite getaway for many locals and tourists alike. It’s also close to St. Augustine, which makes it a perfect weekend escape between two cities.
Florida StatePosted by
Toni Koraza

The Deadliest ZIP Codes in North Florida

North Florida is plagued with crime. Violent events such as murder, crime, rape, robbery, and assault are among the neverending realities of life in North Florida. Not every region in the northern part of Florida has high crime rates. Some places are safe and family-oriented. But the following are considered to be the most dangerous ZIP Codes in North Florida.
Miami Beach, FLPosted by
Toni Koraza

The Most Affordable Neighborhoods for Rent in Miami Beach

Miami Beach is known for many things, but affordability is not one of them. In fact, If you spend a day South of Fifth, you may feel like money grow on trees. Half of Miami’s wealth is a bloated perception, but it feels real nonetheless. Tourists max out their credit cards for a weekend of driving a Lamborghini rental. Hotels take good advantage of this flaw.
Miami, FLPosted by
Toni Koraza

The Best Zip Code to Live in Miami

Miami is one of the most fascinating places on the planet. From Miami River to Biscayne Bay, surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean to the East and Everglades to the West, the Magic City is the coastal metropolis of the world.
Surfside, FLPosted by
Toni Koraza

What Does Surfside's Collapsed Complex Mean for Miami’s Future?

In the early hours of June 24th, Champlain Towers South Condominium partially collapsed. More than half of 130 units disappeared in a matter of seconds. Since then, police and fire rescue have tirelessly worked to pull the survivors out of the rubble. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Governor Ron DeSantis, and FEMA declared the State of Emergency.
Miami, TXPosted by
Toni Koraza

Newcomers and Tourists Shocked By Everyday Life in Miami

Miami is unique in more ways than one. Nicknamed the Magic City, this place brings a strong cosmopolitan vibe with beautiful cultures. You can find something for everyone in Miami. From the most beautiful beaches to tastiest food and unrivaled nightlife, Magic City has it all. It’s also the favorite spring break destination for scores of US students.
Miami, FLPosted by
Toni Koraza

The Best Miami Neighborhoods for Millennial Home Buyers

Miami’s housing market is a sizzling volcano. The prices are so hot, some don’t even dare to browse Zillow anymore. Warning. Your screen might burn. Home prices soared, partially due to low-interest rates and the plan to pent-up demand. Millennials are looking to become first-time homeowners. And what a timing to do so. First, the great housing crash of 2008 left them out of the American Dream, and now, when they finally can afford a home, the economy is acting strange again.
Surfside, FLPosted by
Toni Koraza

How Can a 12-Story Building Collapse Without a Warning?

Almost 100 people are unaccounted for after a 12-story Champlain Towers partially collapsed in Surfside, a town just north of Miami Beach. At least three people died, and more than 100 were pulled out to safety. The search and rescue mission is still ongoing as of Thursday evening, according to Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.
Miami, FLPosted by
Toni Koraza

These Miami ZIP Codes are in Danger of Ending Up Underwater Because of Rising Sea Levels

Atlantis is a fun story but a grim reality. Nobody really wants to live underwater, except the marine life. Rising temperatures, extreme weather events, and rising global sea levels directly endanger Miami’s property development. Floods are ranking at the very top of environmental danger. Residents, especially young families, first-time homeowners, and investors, are reasonably worried about future development. Your assets and even your health are on the line. So, it pays to be informed.

Comments / 16

Community Policy