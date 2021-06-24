The Most Dangerous ZIP Code in Central Florida. Do You Live Here?

The most dangerous zip code in Central Florida Photo by Dan Dennis on Unsplash

If you’ve ever been to Orlando, you know this is a beautiful city. The theme parks are unrivaled on the East Coast and possibly in the world. Walt Disney World Parks, Universal Theme Parks, and SeaWorld are just a few drops in the fun sea of Orlando’s life.

However, Orlando does not look that pretty on paper as it does when you’re gliding down one of Disney’s rollercoasters.

Orlando’s 32803 is the most dangerous zip code in Central Florida, according to Esri and Applied Geographic Solutions. This area has a population of just over 20,000 people, but it’s where there were more crimes committed than any other zip code in the entire of Central Florida last year. These numbers may look strange initially because unemployment is not rampantly high, and median income sits at a comfortable $50,000. It’s not easy to immediately understand why Esri gave this neighborhood the highest crime rank in Central Florida. But the numbers are here, and the peripheral part of Orlando’s Downton looks like a crime-infested warzone at first glance.

Hampton Park, East Central park, Colonialtown Center, Coytown, and many other places are a must-see for tourists that visit Orlando every year. It’s also the place that’s plagued with robbery, assault, burglary, theft, and motor vehicle theft.

The 32801 has a D rating on CrimeGrade. Residents of Orlando’s downtown experience a high possibility of experiencing any of the unpleasantries mentioned above. Almost 81% of zip codes in America are safer than Orlando’s peripheral downtown. Your chance of becoming a victim is 1 in 12 in northwest neighborhoods, while the safety gets better in Southeast neighborhoods. These are pretty scary statistics when you think about it.

But the rampant crime rate may not give us the full picture of everyday life in Orlando.

Because the city is a touristic hotspot, we can reasonably expect higher crime rates in attractive areas, like southern neighborhoods in 32803. Robberies, mugging, and assault can happen to anyone who’s unlucky to find themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time, especially so in places like Rowena Gardens, Lake Formosa, and Orwin Manor.

However, this is probably not the most dangerous place in Central Florida, and not even in Orlando alone. The crime rate is assumingly higher because people report more often in these areas. Police evidence the statistics, but they sometimes miss the mark on determining the extremes, like the most dangerous or the safest places around the city.

For example, Tymber Skan on the Lake Condominiums under Zip Code 32839 is an incomparably more dangerous place to live, visit, live or even drive thought than any place in Orlando’s downtown. The line of condos off South Texas is dubbed the most destructive neighborhood in Orlando and possibly one of the worst in the US. However, data is scarce, and we can’t certainly claim this, but a short drive down these streets makes it clear. Orlando has worse neighborhoods than Colonialtown North, Lake Formosa, and Orwin Manor.

In conclusion

Orlando’s 32803 is technically the most dangerous place in Central Florida. The FBI compiles data on the number of violent crimes, murders, and property crimes that occur annually for every area across America to rank them based on their level of crime per capita. Based on these statistics, it appears as though this particular neighborhood has a high rate of violence when compared with other areas in the United States.

