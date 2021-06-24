Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hennepin County, MN

Hennepin Theatre Trust to open new Broadway on Hennepin season one week early with Disney’s ‘Frozen’

By Ross Raihala
Pioneer Press
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHennepin Theatre Trust will open Disney’s “Frozen” one week earlier than planned. Originally scheduled to run Oct. 7 through 24, the production’s new dates are Sept. 30 through Oct. 20 due to “recent scheduling shifts,” according to a news release. “Frozen” kicks off the 2021-22 Broadway on Hennepin season. The tour features Caroline Innerbichler, who grew up in Minnesota, as Anna. Innerbichler has performed on Twin Cities stages in “Mamma Mia!” at the Ordway, “The Little Mermaid” at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres and productions at the Guthrie and Children’s Theatre Company.

www.twincities.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
London Township, MN
County
Hennepin County, MN
City
Chanhassen, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Broadway#Hennepin Theatre Trust#Frozen#Twin Cities#Ordway#Ticketmaster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Disney
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
Reuters

Musk defends timing of Tesla's $2.6 bln deal for SolarCity

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk told a judge on Tuesday Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) had to buy SolarCity in 2016 because the failing solar panel company was essential to the electric vehicle maker's long-term goal of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy. The celebrity chief executive completed about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy