Back in January, General Motors (GM) unveiled a futuristic flying Cadillac — a self-driving vehicle that takes off and lands vertically and carries the passenger above the streets and through the air to be manufactured in the United States. According to the announcement, the single-passenger Cadillac is technically a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drone that will be able to travel from urban rooftop to urban rooftop at speeds up to 55 miles per hour.