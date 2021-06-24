Wendy’s is spicing up your summer with new, hot menu offerings

Summer just got spicier thanks to new, hot menu items from the Queen of fast food! From a new dipping sauce to a plant-based burger, here’s what’s new at Wendy’s. Wendy’s knocked on our door with a tasty delivery and we couldn’t wait to share the latest with you! Foodies who enjoy spicy food are truly going to be all over the new hot dipping sauce at the fast food chain, but Wendy’s also has something to share with foodies who are craving something fresh.