Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

iHire Named a 2021 Top Washington-Area Workplace by The Washington Post

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 19 days ago

Recruitment marketing company earns first-ever recognition from The Post for outstanding workplace culture. iHire has been named one of The Washington Post’s 2021 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year’s honorees include government contractors, real estate firms, professional and business services, law firms and tech companies.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruitment Marketing#The Washington Post#Ihiredental#Llc Headquartered
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

AZ Central Names BioCare, Inc. A 2021 Top Workplace

PHOENIX, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCare, Inc. has been named a 2021 Top Workplace by AZ Central. The Top Workplaces list identifies organizations that have created exceptional places to work and is based solely on employee feedback. Utilizing the research-backed Energage Workplace Survey, reliable and anonymous data was collected to capture key culture imperatives including alignment, connectedness, coaching, performance, leadership, employee engagement and more.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Az Central Names Maxorplus A Winner Of The Arizona Top Workplaces 2021 Award

TEMPE, Ariz., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxorPlus has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Arizona Top Workplaces Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.
POTUSWashington Post

Tony Romm named congressional economic policy reporter for The Washington Post

Announcement from Deputy Business Editor Zachary Goldfarb, Economics Editor Damian Paletta and Deputy Economics Editor Jennifer Liberto:. We are thrilled to announce that Tony Romm will become the new congressional economic policy reporter, leading our coverage of major fiscal issues on Capitol Hill. Tony has been relentlessly energetic in his...
POTUSWashington Post

The Washington Post’s Debbi Wilgoren named National Security editor

Announcement from National Editor Steven Ginsberg, Deputy National Editor Lori Montgomery and Senior Politics Editor Peter Wallsten:. We are delighted to announce that Debbi Wilgoren will become an editor on the National Security team, where she will lead our expanding justice coverage. Debbi has spent her entire career at The...
Washington, DCFalls Church News-Press

Goodwin House Named Top Workplace in D.C.

Goodwin House Incorporated (GHI) has been named one of the top 10 organizations in The Washington Post 2021 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area and has ranked No. 6 in the large company category on the list of organizations receiving a Top Workplace designation. This is the third year...
JournalismWashington Post

The Washington Post’s Karen Tumulty named deputy editorial page editor

Announcement from Editorial Page Editor Fred Hiatt:. I am delighted to announce that Karen Tumulty has agreed to become deputy editorial page editor. Anyone who has read Karen’s stellar reporting and columns, listened to her incisive commentary, or—above all—had the good fortune to know her as a wise and generous colleague will appreciate why this is such good news for our section. In her new role, Karen will continue to do some writing as she helps oversee the work of our editorial board.
EntertainmentWashington Post

The Washington Post names Jonathan Edwards a staff writer for Morning Mix

Announcement from Morning Mix Editor Gina Harkins:. We are thrilled to announce that Jonathan Edwards is joining Morning Mix as a staff writer. Jonathan spent nearly six years writing for The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, where he reported on public safety and the criminal justice system. His coverage of police using a facial-recognition program, often without their supervisors’ knowledge, led lawmakers to reassess the state’s regulation of the practice.
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

IRG Realty Advisors Named Northeastern Ohio Top Workplace Employer

RICHFIELD, Ohio, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IRG Realty Advisors, LLC (IRG RA), one of the largest third-party real estate services companies in Ohio, recently announced the Richfield-based company has been named a Northeastern Ohio Top Workplace employer. "We are incredibly proud to have earned this designation. 2020 was a...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Greenberg Traurig Adds Jason Burns as Shareholder in New York Labor & Employment Practice

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added Jason D. Burns as a shareholder in its Labor & Employment Practice. Based in the firm’s New York office, Burns is a versatile litigator with a national practice focused on class and collective wage and house actions, trade secret and restrictive covenant litigation, and other complex employment and commercial disputes.
WorldWashington Post

The Washington Post named Best News Website by WAN-IFRA North American Digital Media Awards for fifth consecutive year

For the fifth consecutive year, The Washington Post has been honored for Best News Website or Mobile Service in the WAN-IFRA North American Digital Media Awards. In the last year, The Post has reimagined the reader experience across platforms, redesigning its desktop and mobile homepages, article pages, newsletters and apps to create a faster, more relevant and convenient news package. The initiative brought together the product, design, marketing, and news teams with the goal of creating deeper relationships with Post readers and demonstrating the value of the product, with an eye towards building habits, getting them to subscribe and retaining them in the long term.
Washington StateAugusta Free Press

Washington and Lee names Kim Robinson university registrar

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Kim Robinson has been appointed the 11th university registrar at Washington and Lee University. Robinson is currently the associate university registrar at W&L. She holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Shepherd University. She succeeds Jamie Kipfer, who steps down as registrar on June 30.
Washington, DCfederalnewsnetwork.com

Washington Technology’s Top 100 Contractors

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. This week on Amtower Off Center, Nick Wakeman, editor-in-chief for Washington Technology, joined host Mark Amtower for a discussion about the publication’s Top 100 Contractors. Topics included:. Insight by...
New York City, NYAxios

Axios Media Trends

We're considering an Axios Media Trends subscription product, in addition to what we offer for free, and are asking for feedback on what types of exclusive information and insights would be most valuable to you. 1 big thing: NYT's contentious summer of labor battles. The New York Times is facing...
Business101.9 KELO-FM

Factbox: How Big Tech is faring against U.S. lawsuits and probes

(Reuters) – Big Tech platforms Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook were hit with a series of antitrust lawsuits by the U.S. federal government and states on charges they are operating monopolies and abusing their power. Below is the status of the cases, as well as government probes of Apple and...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Holman Enterprises Named to Insider Pro and Computerworld's 2021 List of 100 Best Places to Work in IT

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Holman Enterprises, a global automotive services organization, announced today the company has been named to the 2021 Best Places to Work in IT list by IDG’s Insider Pro and Computerworld. Ranked at number 52 among large organizations, this marks the fourth consecutive year Holman Enterprises has been named to the annual list and sixth time overall. The prestigious list honors organizations who cultivate a culture of innovation and offer their IT professionals an engaging work environment along with superior benefits and competitive compensation.
Charlotte, NCStamford Advocate

Frederick-Based Company, ETI Precision Secures Charlotte, NC Field Office

Continuously investing in our calibration capabilities to better serve our customers. ETI Precision, a nationwide leader in calibration, repairs, as well as test and measurement equipment, secured its first field service office located in Charlotte, North Carolina. Jonathan Blanchard, CEO of ETI Precision, said, “This field office positions ETI Precision to provide onsite calibration services at our customer’s locations’ with a quicker turnaround time and at lower cost.”
EconomyDice Insights

The Highest-Paid H-1B Workers at Tech’s Biggest Companies

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) received more than 300,000 H-1B registrations for fiscal year 2022, suggesting that businesses are recovering from the pandemic and looking for talent. But which companies are willing to pay the most for H-1B workers, and for which jobs?. For answers, we can turn to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy